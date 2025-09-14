WWE is undoubtedly one of the most popular entities in the world of sports entertainment. The company's fan base is increasing with each passing day, as stars from around the world continue to entertain viewers.

Over the years, the sports entertainment juggernaut has managed to turn several superstars into mainstream celebrities. As a result, many talents are unable to keep their personal lives private. Some have even been victims of their private pictures and videos being leaked online, leading to controversies.

Let’s take a look at six stars, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who have been victims of their private pictures being leaked.

#6. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most popular names in the history of sports entertainment. The Queen has accomplished a lot in her career, including headlining WrestleMania and winning world titles.

At one point in her career, Flair's privacy was invaded by hackers, as many of her private pictures were leaked online. The former Women’s Champion addressed the incident in a tweet and disclosed that the photos were stolen from her.

#5. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn was one of the most popular female names in the industry during the PG Era. Unfortunately, she was also a victim of hacking, as her personal pictures and videos were leaked online in 2016.

The former Divas Champion left WWE in 2014 and actively performed on the independent circuit for the next five years. She made one-off appearances for the global juggernaut in 2018 and 2019.

#4 & #3. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

The most recent incident of private pictures of stars being leaked online involved the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, and his wife, Stephanie McMahon. The power couple of WWE recently went on a vacation and decided to keep it private.

Before the couple could share pictures of their vacation, several images of McMahon, The Game, and their kids were leaked on the internet. Fightful later reported that World Wrestling Entertainment was upset about the development and considered it an invasion of privacy.

#2. Seth Rollins

One of the biggest names who was a victim of hacking is Seth Rollins. In 2015, a hacker posted private pictures of Zahra Schreiber on Rollins' X handle. Following the development, The Visionary's ex-fiancée posted private images of him on his Instagram handle.

Reports later indicated that the Stamford-based company asked the talents involved not to address the controversy on social media.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Paige

Paige’s private videos and pictures were leaked on the internet in 2017. The videos also included Xavier Woods and former WWE RAW general manager Brad Maddox.

The Glampire disclosed that it was one of the most traumatizing incidents of her life. While fans might want updates on superstars’ personal lives, it is important to respect their privacy.

