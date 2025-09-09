WWE upset following Stephanie McMahon private photo leak - Reports

WWE is reportedly upset after private photos of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and their family were shared on the internet. McMahon is the host of the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast and is married to The Game in real life.

Ad

Last month, photos surfaced online of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and their children enjoying a family vacation in Mykonos, Greece. The family was enjoying their time on a boat with their children when the photos were taken.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there are a number of people in WWE who were upset that the photos were made public and claimed that it was an invasion of privacy, regardless of the legal technicalities involved.

Ad

Trending

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Imagine body shaming Triple H for clout from a faceless account…a 56-year-old man who has battled through heart issues, in a 24/7 #WWE position with kids, retired from the ring and just trying to enjoy family time on vacation….do better people.

Ad

Triple H serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE. The legend was unable to attend last night's episode of RAW as he was filming an upcoming appearance on the Kill Tony podcast.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's private photos being leaked

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's family vacation photos being leaked online.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long responded to fans who were body-shaming The King of Kings following the photos surfacing online. He noted that everyone's body changes as they get older and that the 56-year-old was also an incredibly busy man.

"Here's the thing, alright. If you get in Triple H's position, that's a lot of work. So he doesn't have time now to get in the gym and stuff like he should. He's probably getting in there when he can. Also with his schedule, you can't eat proper. You gonna sometime you are gonna eat bad or that's all you can find sometimes unless you have your meals catered, he could do that. So I don't think, I think it is he is just running right now and ain't got time to work out like he should, maybe not eating real good. But other than that... That happens to you," said Teddy Long.

Ad

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if there will be any more fallout due to the private photos being leaked last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More