Current WWE champion offers Batista a title shot

Bobby Lashley has offered Batista a WWE Championship opportunity if he ever returns to in-ring action.

The current WWE Champion shared images to Instagram of himself laughing and joking around with Batista. He wrote in the caption that he is willing to defend his title against the retired star.

Batista (real name Dave Bautista) announced his retirement from in-ring competition after his loss against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The 52-year-old previously worked for WWE from 2000 to 2010 before returning for five months in 2014.

By contrast, Bobby Lashley currently holds WWE’s most prestigious title, the WWE Championship. The 44-year-old won the title from The Miz on the March 1, 2021, episode of WWE RAW.

He successfully defended it against Drew McIntyre in the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

How likely is a Batista vs. Bobby Lashley match?

Bobby Lashley will face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16

Although many WWE Superstars reverse their retirement decisions, Batista has repeatedly stated he will never wrestle again.

Speaking at a recent Justice Con event, Batista said his WWE career ended in a “storybook way” against his long-time mentor, Triple H.

He discussed how most WWE Superstars only “kind of retire” when their in-ring days are over. However, in his case, he is adamant that nothing will convince him to return.

Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! 🤷🏻‍♂️ #SMFH #BadForBusiness — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 31, 2021

Bobby Lashley worked alongside Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin as part of The Hurt Business for several months in the build-up to WrestleMania 37. WWE’s decision-makers opted to separate the group shortly before the event, meaning Lashley now only works alongside MVP.

As the tweet above shows, Batista joined many WWE fans in voicing his displeasure at the decision. He said nobody in their right mind would choose to break up The Hurt Business.

Would you like to see Batista take on Bobby Lashley? Or should Batista remain retired? Sound off in the comments section below.