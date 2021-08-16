"It was chaos that day" - Top WWE star says CM Punk was supposed to win a title instead of him

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has responded to long-standing reports of CM Punk being preferred to him to win the ECW Championship.

On the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions, Lashley revealed that he didn't know about the disagreements that happened backstage regarding him becoming the ECW World Champion in 2006.

"I was so clueless to wrestling. I never looked at the dirt sheets, anything. I didn't know anything. I'm out there just living in the moment. So when I got put into this, later on I realized how much hate, how much stuff was going on. I never knew. This is like years afterwards I started reading this stuff and it was like Heyman made a comment on it somebody else did, and I was like, 'Wow, I didn't know all of this stuff was going on in the background.' I thought it was just, me going out there and having fun. A lot of things in wrestling business, I was just clueless to it," said Lashley.

The WWE Champion confirmed reports of CM Punk being preferred to him to become the ECW Champion at the December to Dismember pay-per-view.

"I think that I read that I was not supposed to win it. They wanted Punk to get the push at this time. I don't know what it was. It was chaos that day. There was a lot going on," said Lashley.

The aftermath of WWE's December to Dismember pay-per-view in 2006

Bobby Lashley won the ECW Championship at WWE's December to Dismember event in 2006, defeating five other stars inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Big Show was the ECW Champion coming into the pay-per-view, while the match also featured CM Punk, Rob van Dam, Test, and Hardcore Holly.

Paul Heyman, who was a part of the ECW writing team, had a disagreement with Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as he felt that Punk should have been given the push and won the title. Heyman later left WWE in 2006, while Lashley left in 2008.

