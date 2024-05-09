WWE champion confirms presence for SummerSlam: Analyzing prospective feud at the event

WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller took to social media and confirmed that he will be present for SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3.

Waller and Austin Theory became WWE Tag Team Champions on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 after a Six-Pack Ladder Match. Now that they are searching for their next challenger, the duo is expected to keep their title until at least SummerSlam.

"Cleveland! Here’s an extremely rare opportunity for you to see a champion in person," Grayson Waller wrote on X.

With that in mind, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are two superstars who could confront the current champions and have a shot at their title.

Owens and Orton already have a history with Waller and Theory, as their feud started before the WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event. The reigning tag team champions sided with Logan Paul and confronted KO and The Viper, who faced them on multiple episodes of SmackDown before 'Mania.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton stood tall against their opponents heading into their match with Logan Paul. Thus, we should say that this title match has been in the making for a long time, and it would make sense for WWE to have it on one of its top Premium Live Events.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have worked well together lately

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been working very well together lately, so the possibility of forming a tag team is plausible.

With both being babyfaces, KO and The Viper have worked together against United States Champion Logan Paul as well as against The Bloodline lately. Thus, we could see them challenge for the tag team championship as early as Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Randy Orton could benefit from becoming the WWE Tag Team Champion

Randy Orton has continued to work on tag team matches since his return to WWE at Survivor Series last November. The Viper has worked very few matches in singles action, like the Triple-Threat Match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40, and we expect him to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Randy Orton is trying to protect his back, and becoming WWE Tag Team Champion at SummerSlam could help him avoid putting extra pressure on the persisting issues that cost him one and a half years to recover.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton could start a feud if they lose a tag team title match

A loss to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory at SummerSlam could also be Kevin Owens's and Randy Orton's next step. The two have worked great together, but if they don't win the tag team titles, WWE could consider a new storyline for them.

In that scenario, we could see one of the two have a heel turn and turn on the other, starting a new feud.

