WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in 3 years to feud with Cody Rhodes? Exploring the connotations of massive confrontation 

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes is set to face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The match was announced following an altercation between the two second-generation wrestlers last week. Additionally, the company has also announced another major clash in which Jey Uso is set to face Drew McIntyre in a singles bout.

However, this significant match may lead to the planting of seeds for a heel turn from the Scottish Warrior and eventually a feud against Cody Rhodes. If McIntyre suffers a loss against Jey for whatever reason, he may confront the American Nightmare and hold him responsible for Jey Uso's presence on the RAW roster.

A feud against Cody Rhodes could lead to a massive heel turn, as Rhodes is one of the top babyface superstars in the company right now. There have been speculations regarding McIntyre's potential heel turn for a few months, but it hasn't happened yet.

Another possible scenario that could unfold is that McIntyre might cost Rhodes his match, especially if the match between McIntyre and Jey Uso takes place earlier on the show. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's show and whether we witness a major twist in the current storyline involving the Scottish Warrior.

Will Cody Rhodes be part of Fastlane 2023?

The upcoming Premium Live Event of the company is Fastlane 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 7th, at 7:30 PM in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN. Speaking of the American Nightmare, he is officially advertised for the show, and moreover, he is also one of the superstars featured on the promotional poster for the PLE.

Additionally, if Drew McIntyre decides to confront the American Nightmare, Fastlane 2023 could be the ideal location for their clash. A heel McIntyre will surely add anticipation to this feud against Cody Rhodes and grab fans' attention.

In addition to Rhodes, other superstars like Seth Rollins and Jey Uso are also advertised for this PLE. Moreover, John Cena is another rumored name expected to be part of the show along with AJ Styles in a tag team action against Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso.

With the Premium Live event just a few weeks away, tonight's edition of WWE RAW will likely build the storyline and try to add more excitement to the WWE Fastlane 2023 show.

