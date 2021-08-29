WWE Championship: 5 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley should main event Survivor Series 

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam last weekend and targeted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This means that the main selling point of this storyline heading into Survivor Series is that Paul Heyman was once The Advocate for Brock Lesnar but he is now The Special Counsel for Roman Reigns.

It's an interesting swerve having Lesnar as a face for the first time in almost two decades, but it could be argued that there was a better feud awaiting Lesnar if he had made his return on RAW.

The following list looks at just five reasons why Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley should have been the match to main event SummerSlam or should be the match to main event of this year's Survivor Series.

#5. Bobby Lashley desperately needs a new challenger for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW

Bobby Lashley has brushed aside every challenger that has stepped in his way on Monday Night RAW in recent months and is in dire need of a new challenger. At SummerSlam, Lashley took out Goldberg in a match that neither man will be bragging about.

It now appears to have set up a rematch at some point in the future after The Almighty attacked Goldberg's son following the match.

Lashley could be built as a genuine threat for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in a few months if WWE allowed him to be. The Almighty has been pushed hard over the past few months and with MVP by his side, he could easily be seen as the new Lesnar on RAW.

The issue here is the fact that WWE has released so many stars like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman who could have been legitimate challengers and now they are left with Sheamus.

Nothing against Sheamus but he already lost to Drew McIntyre when he was Champion, he has no business being in the Championship picture at present.

Monday Night RAW needs star power, all of the talking points from SummerSlam came from WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are all part of The Blue Brand. Monday Night RAW needs some pulling power as well.

Edited by Rohit Mishra