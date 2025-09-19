WWE to change Cody Rhodes’ title match at the last minute on SmackDown? Chances explored

WWE is set to host the go-home edition of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza tonight. The show will feature Cody Rhodes appearing to hype his match against Drew McIntyre tomorrow in Indianapolis. However, in a shocking twist, the company might change the championship bout at the last minute tonight on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he was taken out the following week on the Friday night show by McIntyre, who later revealed his intention of capturing Cody's title.

The American Nightmare made his return last week and challenged The Scottish Warrior to a match at Wrestlepalooza. The 40-year-old had just defeated Randy Orton in the main event before attacking him post-match. McIntyre was about to Claymore The Viper through the front of the commentary desk, similar to what he did to Rhodes last month, before the latter finally returned and came to Orton's aid.

Given this incident, there is a possibility that Randy Orton may seek to exact his revenge on Drew McIntyre. In a shocking twist, The Viper might take out The Scottish Warrior using the Punt Kick. If this happens, the company may still decide to go ahead with Cody defending his title at Wrestlepalooza and have Orton take McIntyre's place in Indianapolis.

However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens tonight on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes could lose his Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza

If the above scenario plays out, there is a possibility that Cody Rhodes might lose his Undisputed WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Wrestlepalooza in a shocking twist.

While many aren't expecting any title change tomorrow in Indianapolis, Brock Lesnar might interfere and cost Cody his championship after potentially defeating John Cena. The Beast Incarnate was pinned by The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2023 before going on a two-year hiatus.

While the bout in 2023 appeared to be a passing of the torch moment, Lesnar might still surprisingly turn on the Undisputed WWE Champion at the upcoming premium live event. If this happens, it would set up a showdown between the veterans in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

