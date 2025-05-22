WWE to change the format of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after 20 years? Exploring the possibility

Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated PLEs of the year for WWE fans. This year, Triple H could add a twist to the traditional Ladder Matches by completely changing their format for the first time in 20 years. With regard to its ongoing partnership with TNA, WWE could host the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in TNA's Ultimate X format.

TNA is a promotion beloved by fans all around the world. One of its biggest attractions is its X Division, led by stars like AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and Samoa Joe in the past. One of the division's classic matches is the Ultimate X match.

The match features four metallic structures that are erected near the ring posts. From the four metallic structures, two ropes are hung diagonally, and a championship or an object is suspended from the point where they intersect. A wrestler has to retrieve the suspended object to win the match.

The Stamford-based promotion could make this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches more interesting by hosting them in this format. Wrestlers from TNA could also qualify for the respective matches. This would be a great way for WWE to integrate more of TNA into its programming.

While this is unlikely to happen, it will be fun if it does.

Rhea Ripley and several other stars qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

The Money in the Bank PLE is only a few weeks away, and the qualifying matches for both the Men's and Women's Ladder Matches are in full swing on RAW and SmackDown. Solo Sikoa and Alexa Bliss qualified for the respective Ladder Matches on last week's SmackDown, while Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez also secured their spots on this week's RAW.

The Goddess defeated Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat Match, while The Eradicator defeated Zoey Stark and a returning Kairi Sane on RAW to qualify. The Prodigy won her Triple Threat Match against Becky Lynch and Natalya to secure her spot. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix on last week's SmackDown to qualify.

On this week's SmackDown, LA Knight will look to join Solo Sikoa when he battles Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match. Meanwhile, Giulia, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega will square off in yet another Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the upcoming Women's MITB Ladder Match.

