WWE could change the landscape of both RAW and SmackDown with this one savage move in the upcoming Draft

The WWE Draft takes place in less than a week, and Triple H has made it clear that every superstar is eligible to be drafted. At this point, it's likely that champions could be changing brands, and tag teams might sadly be split.

One tandem that has just reunited is Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The two hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, WWE could see the upcoming Draft as the perfect place to split the titles.

If Kevin Owens is sent to RAW and Sami Zayn remains on SmackDown with their respective tag team championships, it could lead to some of the most entertaining storylines heading into SummerSlam 2023.

Owens and Zayn could be forced to find new partners to defend the championships, leading to much more tension within The Bloodline. If Kevin Owens has Matt Riddle for support on RAW, then who will join forces with Zayn on SmackDown?

Could Sami Zayn offer Jey Uso a WWE Tag Team Championship if he leaves The Bloodline?

Zayn and Jey Uso were part of one of the best storylines in WWE this year and could continue it after the Draft if The Bloodline remains on SmackDown and Kevin Owens is sent over to the red brand.

Zayn would be forced to find a new partner, and he could offer Jey Uso a Tag Team Championship if he leaves The Bloodline and joins him.

The Usos are set to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next week on SmackDown for the undisputed tag title as part of the Draft episode. Could the current champions retain their championships before the company savagely splits them?

It took The Master Strategist so long to find an ally against The Bloodline that it would be interesting to see who aligns with him if Kevin Owens is drafted away.

Do you think the Draft will split the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

