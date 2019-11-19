WWE changes decision on Cain Velasquez's future

Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez failed to make a major impact at WWE Crown Jewel when the former UFC Champion lost to his rival Brock Lesnar in a matter of minutes.

Velasquez has not been seen on WWE television ever since his humiliating loss at the hands of The Beast, but there were reports that he will be teaming up with Rey Mysterio when WWE returned to Mexico City for a live event later this month.

Unfortunately, WWE scrapped that match. A match featuring the tag team of Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carillo was announced to take on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the event. However, it looks like the company has changed its plans for Velasquez yet again as he has now replaced Rey Mysterio in the match.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Plans for Cain Velasquez on WWE’s Mexico City house show have changed again. He’s back to being listed for a match, teaming with Humberto Carrillo against Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

This will be Velasquez's second match for the company and hopefully the 37-year-old will fare better this time than he did in his debut. The fact that it is a tag team contest will certainly help Velasquez as he would have talented Superstars like Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Humberto Carillo to help him throughout the contest.

