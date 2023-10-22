WWE changes up production to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt at recent live event

WWE fans honored the memory of Bray Wyatt at a recent live event.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August due to a heart attack at 36 years old. The Eater of Worlds was regarded as one of the most creative minds in the industry but his life was cut drastically short. He returned to WWE at Extreme Rules last year after months of anticipation.

The promotion built up Wyatt's return using QR codes to give fans clues along the way. His final televised match was his victory over LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

LA Knight and Solo Sikoa were set for a Street Fight during a WWE live event in Edinburgh, Texas. The lights in the arena were dimmed before the match, and fans responded by taking out their phones to light up the arena in a tribute to Wyatt. You can check out the incredible moment in the video below.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on Bray Wyatt's "hidden talent"

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 recently disclosed that Bray Wyatt was also a talented painter.

Wyatt was a unique performer in the wrestling business and stood out from the rest of the roster during his tenure as a WWE Superstar. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that Wyatt was also a great painter in addition to being a professional wrestler.

"I don't wanna talk too much about it because it's a family thing. But Windham Bray was painting pictures, and nobody knew, like an artist. These amazing pictures, like looking at them, I was like, 'Who painted these,' and it was him. He had this hidden talent or this hidden drive. He was such a creative guy; he painted these amazing pictures."

EC3 added that Bray Wyatt's wife, former ring announcer JoJo Offerman, suggested that her husband's work be presented in an art gallery.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I wanna do an art gallery of his work.' I'm like, 'I wanna help. I think that's the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3. [ 1:34 - 2:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Wyatt's passing occurred almost two months ago and many fans are still having a tough time processing it. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Uncle Howdy in the months ahead.

