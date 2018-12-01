WWE news: Chris Jericho pictured with Impact Wrestling executives in Toronto

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is a busy man. He recently posted a photo of himself at a restaurant in Toronto, Canada with a bunch of executives from Impact Wrestling. Could Jericho be teasing some sort of role with Impact Wrestling or was this just a dinner with old friends?

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho's last run with WWE was incredible. He reinvented himself with the "List of Jericho" and his run with 'best friend' Kevin Owens was one of the best things on RAW. Their friendship ended on the Vegas episode of RAW during the "Festival of Friendship".

Jericho later cost Owens the Universal Championship during the latter's match against Goldberg. Jericho later defended the WWE US Championship against Owens at WrestleMania 33 which was won by Owens,

After leaving WWE, Jericho had another incredible run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He first faced Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom before winning the NJPW Intercontinental Championship.

Recently, Jericho followed it up with the incredibly successful Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho was recently at dinner with Impact execs Ed Nordhold, Scott D'Amore and Don Callis. The group had dinner at Bardi's Steak House in Toronto, Canada and shared a photo on Instagram:

Could this be Jericho discussing business with Impact Wrestling or was it just a casual dinner with friends? Only time will tell.

What's next?

At this point, Chris Jericho is a busy man and it doesn't look like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. He's enjoyed working wherever he wants during his time as a free agent and there are rumors that he's involved in The Elite's upcoming pro wrestling promotion in which Jim Ross is also rumoured to be involved with a role in management.