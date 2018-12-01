×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE news: Chris Jericho pictured with Impact Wrestling executives in Toronto

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
270   //    01 Dec 2018, 13:18 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is a busy man. He recently posted a photo of himself at a restaurant in Toronto, Canada with a bunch of executives from Impact Wrestling. Could Jericho be teasing some sort of role with Impact Wrestling or was this just a dinner with old friends?

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho's last run with WWE was incredible. He reinvented himself with the "List of Jericho" and his run with 'best friend' Kevin Owens was one of the best things on RAW. Their friendship ended on the Vegas episode of RAW during the "Festival of Friendship".

Jericho later cost Owens the Universal Championship during the latter's match against Goldberg. Jericho later defended the WWE US Championship against Owens at WrestleMania 33 which was won by Owens,

After leaving WWE, Jericho had another incredible run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He first faced Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom before winning the NJPW Intercontinental Championship.

Recently, Jericho followed it up with the incredibly successful Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho was recently at dinner with Impact execs Ed Nordhold, Scott D'Amore and Don Callis. The group had dinner at Bardi's Steak House in Toronto, Canada and shared a photo on Instagram:


Could this be Jericho discussing business with Impact Wrestling or was it just a casual dinner with friends? Only time will tell.

What's next?

At this point, Chris Jericho is a busy man and it doesn't look like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. He's enjoyed working wherever he wants during his time as a free agent and there are rumors that he's involved in The Elite's upcoming pro wrestling promotion in which Jim Ross is also rumoured to be involved with a role in management.

Topics you might be interested in:
Chris Jericho
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
Exclusive Interview: Chris Jericho opens up on the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chris Jericho may be the smartest person in...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Chris Jericho likes, and 2 he doesn't
RELATED STORY
Opinion: How the Chris Jericho saga continues to dominate...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling Execs And WWE...
RELATED STORY
Chris Jericho & The WWE Situation
RELATED STORY
SK's take on Chris Jericho appearing at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Did WWE know Chris Jericho would appear at ALL...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Chris Jericho trade shots on...
RELATED STORY
Current IWGP Champion set for Impact Wrestling debut?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us