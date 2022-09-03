WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Popular superstar returns; new Champion is crowned; huge debut - 6 last-minute predictions

Clash at the Castle is merely 24 hours away, and there are already many rumors regarding returns and debuts.

This is the first WWE stadium show in the United Kingdom for three decades. Clash at the Castle will set the tone for the company regarding future shows across the pond.

While the card itself is already stacked, there are many swerves and surprises that the company could be planning for the weekend. Here are six last-minute predictions for the show:

#6. Liv Morgan defeats Shayna Baszler - Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey interfere

Liv Morgan defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle on Saturday night. It's pretty clear that the champion is at a distinct disadvantage. It's likely that Ronda Rousey could involve herself in the match in some way.

Charlotte Flair could also make her return, turn face, and help Morgan fight off the MMA duo. Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey at Extreme Rules. However, she may value revenge over wanting to come back and compete for the championship if it means she gets rid of long-term rival Ronda Rousey in the process.

#5. Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre tease future match in the United Kingdom

Tyson Fury has already confirmed that he will be ringside for Clash at the Castle. In recent years, he has been building towards a match with Drew McIntyre. It's unclear why Fury wasn't used as part of the show, but the former boxing champion could interfere in McIntyre's match and cost him the championship.

This could then set up a match between the two men the next time WWE make the trip across the pond. Fury has wrestled in the past and McIntyre has already built up a feud with The Gypsy King on Twitter.

There are several ways that WWE could use Fury's appearance to promote the match. He could even wait until the end of the main event to have a staredown with McIntyre and make it clear that it's on.

#4. Dominik turns on his father and costs his team the match against The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle

It's hoped that Dominik Mysterio will finally turn heel on his father, Rey, this weekend at Clash at the Castle. The storyline between the two men has been ongoing for so long that fans are starting to lose interest.

Dominik has teased joining The Judgment Day and since his father chose Edge as his partner over him, it could be enough to push him over the edge. It will be interesting to see if he interferes in the match and costs the two veterans, or waits until the end to announce that he has swapped sides.

#3. Pete Dunne turns face

Butch has been underutilized on the main roster over the past few months. This could be something that was set up whilst Vince McMahon was in charge. Times have changed and Triple H is aware what Pete Dunne can do.

The Game could be waiting for him to arrive in the United Kingdom so that the turn will get one of the loudest pops of the night. Dunne was once the longest reigning NXT UK Champion and as The Bruiserweight he became a popular figure in the United Kingdom.

This weekend at Clash at the Castle, he could finally come to his senses, turn his back on Sheamus and cost him his match against Gunther.

#2. Solo Sikoa debuts at Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa has been rumored to be heading to the main roster and whilst it's unclear when he will make his debut, there is a chance that it could be this weekend.

Several reports have suggested that The Usos and Paul Heyman will not be in the United Kingdom which means that Roman Reigns will be forced to go it alone. Sikoa is the brother of The Usos and could make his debut this weekend by proving that he's a member of the family and joining The Bloodline.

There is another option where he costs Reigns the titles, giving Drew McIntyre a big win in the United Kingdom, but that seems less likely at the moment.

#1. Bray Wyatt returns at Clash at the Castle

Bray Wyatt is one name that hasn't left the headlines since he was released last summer. The former WWE Champion has been rumored to make an appearance at almost every event this year but is yet to make his return.

While it could be hard to sneak Wyatt into the United Kingdom without him being seen, there is a chance that he could make his return this weekend and pick up where he left off.

The Fiend is a deeply missed character on WWE programming. It would be interesting to see if it's actually Wyatt who is behind Dexter Lumis' recent invasions looking to pick up his feud with The Miz, as fan theories have suggested.

