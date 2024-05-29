WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Full match-card and predictions 

With the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in history sheets, the focus is now on the company's upcoming premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, which will emanate live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15.

Fans should expect the Stamford-based promotion to put together a stacked card for the spectacle. The company has already announced Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title for the event.

What other matches could be in store at the upcoming Scotland spectacle? Here are full match-card predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024:

#5. Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the King of the Ring crown

Trending

Gunther picked up a controversial win over Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia last weekend. However, given The Viper's shoulders were up during the pin, there have been speculations of a potential rematch between the duo for the King of the Ring crown.

If that is indeed the case, WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 would be a perfect place to book the same, given the enthusiastic European crowd. The company could have Randy Orton make an appearance on the post-King and Queen of the Ring edition of SmackDown to challenge The Ring General for the same.

Prediction: Gunther could have Ludwig Kaiser interfere in his potential match against Orton to help him win.

#4. LA Knight takes on Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Expand Tweet

LA Knight hasn't been involved in anything substantial since his feud against AJ Styles. However, that could change shortly as the company could have him step up to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Title.

For fans unaware, WWE teased a potential feud between the duo a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. The Megastar was involved in a backstage confrontation with The Maverick, which has led many to believe that Knight could be next to challenge Logan Paul.

LA Knight could confront Logan Paul on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

Prediction: WWE could award LA Knight for his impressive work in the last year by having him usurp Logan Paul.

#3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn reigned supreme over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed on Saturday at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. However, it seems his feud against the Alpha Academy leader is far from over.

The latest episode of RAW saw the former Honorary Uce interrupt Gable to stop him from whipping Otis. However, the Alpha Academy leader attacked Sami, standing tall over him to end the segment. Given how things unfolded, another potential match could be on the cards between the duo on June 15.

Prediction: Sami Zayn retains due to Otis finally turning on Chad Gable.

#2. Bayley defends her WWE Women's Title against Piper Niven in a Steel Cage Match

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bayley take on Chelsea Green in a singles contest. While she managed to prevail over the rival, The Role Model was attacked by Piper Niven following the match.

Given how things unfolded, fans should expect WWE to pit the duo in a match. Bayley recently requested Nick Aldis to book her in a Steel Cage Match against Niven. Hence, The Role Model could put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Niven inside the hellish structure at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Solo Sikoa has been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence. After prevailing over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, The Enforcer could now turn his attention towards Cody Rhodes.

With Rhodes' feud with Logan Paul seemingly over following The American Nightmare's win on Saturday, the company could have Solo emerge as Cody's next challenger.

If so, the duo could be involved in a high-octane feud in the coming weeks, leading to a potential title match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes beats the odds to prevail over Solo Sikoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback