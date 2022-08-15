3 Matches that should happen at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event is notable for being WWE's first major stadium event to take place in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 as well as the company's first UK premium live event since Insurrextion 2003.

As the card is taking shape, there are several matches that should be added. With Triple H now leading the creative team, there's a lot of speculation around what the rest of the show will look like. And many fans believe that there is a better chance than usual that a few of these matches could be part of the show.

Here are three matches that should happen at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#1. Trent Seven vs. Tyler Bate should be added to WWE Clash at the Castle

The NXT UK brand continues to produce compelling television that fans in Europe and throughout the world enjoy. The hottest program right now is the feud between former longtime friends and tag team partners Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Adding this match to WWE Clash at the Castle would not only excite the fans in attendance by presenting the first showdown in a high-profile feud, it would give both wrestlers the opportunity to showcase their talents at a major event that will be seen throughout the world.

Additionally, as Triple H continues to bring in talent from NXT and those who have been released previously, this could be part of a larger move to bring either Seven or Bate to the main roster.

#2. Pete Dunne should face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Could Pete Dunne and WALTER renew their rivalry?

In 2019, the matches between WALTER and Pete Dunne were some of the best bouts of the year for NXT UK and WWE in general. Many fans considered those battles to be "Match of the Year" contenders.

Obviously, for one night, Dunne would have to revert from his "Butch" persona to his original Pete Dunne character, which the live crowd would eat up.

Giving Dunne and WALTER (now Gunther) 20-25 minutes at Clash at the Castle would likely give fans another "Match of the Year" contender, while continuing to restore the Intercontinental Championship to prominence.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Nathan Frazer

Currently, Seth Rollins does not have an opponent for WWE Clash at the Castle. He has been involved in programs with The Street Profits and Riddle most recently, and it may be that he faces one of them again at the big event, most likely Riddle.

However, if WWE wanted to save the Rollins-Riddle showdown for another show, a fun alternative would be for Rollins to face Nathan Frazer. Frazer is not only known to fans from his time in NXT UK and NXT 2.0, he is also heralded as one of Rollins' star pupils from his training academy in Iowa.

A teacher vs. student showdown would be a deviation from the WWE norm and a nice showcase event for the WWE Clash at the Castle card.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell