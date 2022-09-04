WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 Mistakes that were made - Popular star loses in his hometown, interesting booking decisions, Tyson Fury?

WWE Clash at the Castle took over Cardiff, Wales, this weekend, and the show was the first of its kind to hit British shores in over three decades.

The crowd was electric throughout the much-awaited event. While it was a memorable night that won't be matched in the United Kingdom for some time, several moments definitely could have been better.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at Clash at the Castle.

#5. Why was WWE Superstar Karrion Kross at ringside?

Karrion Kross made the trip to the United Kingdom just to be wasted as he sat ringside for the main event of Clash at the Castle. If the company knew that Kross was making the journey across the pond, why not have him wrestle a match so the fans could witness his spectacular entrance in person?

Kross remained in his seat for most of the main event, and aside from a few distractions, there wasn't much to argue why The Doom Walker made the trip. It's clearly setting up a match for Kross and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in the absence of Roman Reigns. However, the former NXT Champion could have cost him the bout instead of Solo Sikoa, which would have ended with the same result.

#4. Why did the show end with Tyson Fury singing?

The finish to the main event was nothing short of chaotic, but it allowed Roman Reigns to leave the arena with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the bout, Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre were alone in the ring.

This was the moment; this was where Fury was supposed to knock Drew out and make it clear that they would main event the next UK show, so there was some hype surrounding the ending. What actually happened? Tyson told McIntyre he was proud of him and the two men turned the show into 'Karaoke at the Castle.'

This wasn't the best way to end the premium live event since the crowd was already annoyed that McIntyre had lost.

#3. The women's match kicking off WWE Clash at the Castle went on too long

The six-woman tag team match kicked off the show, and while it's fantastic that the women are given these kinds of opportunities as part of premium live events, the match definitely ran on too long. The crowd was getting restless, and the wheels came off the bout after about ten minutes.

It's clear that Triple H wants to see more wrestling on his shows, but The Game needs to find a balance. The match could have lasted ten minutes and told the same story without the crowd getting tired and then turning on it and the women.

#2. Not a single British person won their match in the UK

It appears to be a curse in WWE, hometown people just never seem to secure victories when they are wrestling in front of their crowd. Last night was no different since Clash at the Castle saw no championship change hands, and no Brit picked up a win.

Gunther defeated Sheamus, despite the Irish star being completely over in the UK. Butch and Ridge Holland were hardly seen since they were quickly ejected from ringside for brawling. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and The Judgment Day came up short against Edge, and Rey Mysterio. Moreover, Drew McIntyre was pinned in the main event.

#1. Drew McIntyre lost in his hometown

One of the biggest reasons why fans are attracted to wrestling is because it tells a story. Drew McIntyre was David sent out to battle Goliath, and in his home country last night, he was expected to slay the dragon. Even if McIntyre could win via disqualification, it would still be a victory.

Instead, somehow the dragon found a way to escape, which left many fans feeling like something was missing. This was the last piece of the puzzle, and it would have allowed the hero to then celebrate with his people. Having McIntyre lose in the main event after interference was probably the wrong choice and left a sour taste in many WWE fans' mouths.

Also, check out which two current British WWE Superstars, Stone Cold Steve Austin, believes will go into the Hall of Fame.

Booker T names the one legend he never got to face here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh