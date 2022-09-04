WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 Things we learned

WWE Clash at the Castle is in the history books! With a packed Principality Stadium of over 62,000 enthusiastic fans in Cardiff, Triple H and his team delivered a memorable night of fantastic storytelling, incredible in-ring action, and shocking surprises.

It was a historic evening that lived up to much of its hype. Although some outcomes may have disappointed the live crowd, it was a night WWE fans would remember with great praise.

On that note, let's look at 5 things we learned at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Sheamus is an under-appreciated veteran and a sure-shot future WWE Hall of Famer

On a night where a slew of memorable matches occurred, Gunther and Sheamus stole the show in their Intercontinental Championship showdown amid a wild crowd.

Cardiff backed the prolific veteran in Sheamus, who fought tooth-and-nail against the mighty, abominable Gunther. As expected, it was a hard-hitting brawl which quickly became ugly as welts started to show on the Celtic Warrior's body.

For more than fifteen minutes, they beat up each other up mercilessly until a powerbomb followed by a wicked lariat put the challenger away. The Irish Warrior may not have won the IC Title, but he won over many hearts at the event. He fought back the tears as the live crowd showed him tremendous tears.

For an underrated talent who never receives enough praise, the WWE Universe finally acknowledged Sheamus for the real wrestling icon that he is.

#4. Liv Morgan is a credible WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan proved her credibility at WWE Clash at the Castle.

While many fans were delighted when Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship in July 2022, they were less pleased about her immediate booking. Morgan wasn't booked strongly as a champion, as evident in her controversial victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

However, things changed at Clash at the Castle, and Morgan proved her doubters wrong. For weeks, Shayna Bazler had been built as a monster who was hell-bent on tormenting the SmackDown Women's Champion and dashing her dreams.

Despite her best efforts, The Queen of Spades couldn't end Morgan's fairytale run. Even with one good arm, she earned a hard-fought, clean victory over the former NXT Champion, establishing herself as a credible champion.

#3. The Judgment Day always gets the last laugh.

Looking at the results for WWE Clash at the Castle, the history books will show that Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day that night. However, the shocking aftermath proved that the sadistic trio were the real victors.

After weeks of brewing jealousy, Dominik Mysterio finally snapped and attacked Edge and his father. This is especially appalling, considering he had just assisted the duo in vanquishing Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion low-blowed, The Rated-R Superstar, then struck Rey Mysterio with a vicious blow.

Dominik looked confused and furious simultaneously. However, one cannot discount the smirks on the faces of Ripley, Balor, and Priest. The Judgment Day has driven a wedge between The Mysterios and got inside the 25-year-old's head.

#2. Seth Rollins is the mastermind of WWE

Seth Rollins defeated Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Seth Rollins may be the most cynical and devious man on the current roster. For many, he is the "Joker" of WWE. There is nothing The Visionary won't say or do to get under his opponent's skin.

This is precisely what the former Universal Champion did with Matt Riddle. Rollins changed Riddle with his mind games. At Clash at the Castle, The Original Bro was not the happy-go-lucky, scooter-riding character he usually portrays; he was a frustrated warrior seeking revenge, and The Visionary used those emotions to his advantage.

After a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, Rollins berated Riddle for being a loser and then mocked the latter's best friend, Randy Orton. This caused the former MMA fighter to lose his temper. As his rival entered the ring, the former Architect of The Shield hit a stomp and another from the second rope to finish the Original Bro.

Riddle tried to play mind games with Rollins on RAW, but The Visionary is the best at what he does. At Clash at the Castle, he proved that he is the mastermind of WWE.

#1. Roman Reigns is still at the top.

Roman Reigns may be unstoppable.

Clash at the Castle was the first time Roman Reigns was under serious threat of losing in over two years. With The Usos and Paul Heyman not by his side, The Tribal Chief was all alone against a passionate, fired-up Drew McIntyre, who had the home-field advantage.

For thirty minutes, Reigns and McIntyre tore the house down. They took each other's best shots. Near-fall after a near-fall, these two rivals pulled out all the stops. The chaotic match saw Austin Theory try to cash in, but Tyson Fury knocked him out cold before that could happen.

Just as McIntyre hit another jaw-shattering Claymore which may have won him the title, but NXT star Solo Sikoa emerged from out-of-nowhere to stop the referee from a three-count. The interference allowed The Tribal Chief to hit another of many Spears to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The odds were stacked against Reigns as he was left to fight the Scottish Warrior alone. However, The Tribal Chief is always a step ahead of everyone, proving that again at the Clash at the Castle.

Also watch: Highs and Lows of Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi