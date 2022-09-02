WWE Clash at the Castle Preview and Predictions

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event is notable for being WWE's first major stadium event to take place in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 as well as the company's first UK premium live event since Insurrextion 2003.

Only six matches have been advertised for the show thus far; however, there is always the possibility that additional matches will be announced on Friday night during SmackDown. As of now, the card is strong, with many matches featuring top European talent from the main roster and healthy storyline builds.

As usual, the following article previews the show and offers predictions for each match. With fans starting to see changes in WWE since Triple H took over as the head of creative, it will be interesting to see the developments and fallout from Clash at the Castle.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre last faced Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020 with Reigns getting the win. Since then, the company has steadily built Drew back into a credible top contender for the title.

Given that he is the hometown favorite in addition to the fact that his last title win happened without fans in attendance, there is a possibility that McIntyre could get his big moment here.

While it's good that this match is a little less predictable than Reigns' past title defenses, there is no reason to believe that he will drop the title here. Fans can expect Karrion Kross to interfere and cost McIntyre the match at Clash at the Castle, which will lead to a feud between the two.

Prediction: Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

#2. WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Can Liv Morgan Retain the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Liv Morgan's journey has been interesting since winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in July.

Though she has challenges on the microphone and in the ring, she's got a good, relatable story, which should have made her a decent babyface. However, she's started to receive mixed reactions, particularly after her controversial win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Additionally, many fans have been waiting for the day where Shayna Baszler would be presented as a monster heel, as she was in NXT. Since Triple H took over the creative reins, fans have slowly started to see this happen. It will likely happen over time, but it looks like Morgan will retain the title at Clash at the Castle due to some kind of interference from Rousey.

Prediction: Liv Morgan will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

#3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

A showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

This match could be the highlight of the show. Fans should not expect this to be a technical masterpiece, but it will be very hard-hitting.

It is also refreshing to see Intercontinental title matches that are positioned high on the card, and Gunther is the right performer to push prominently in that role. Additionally, Sheamus has been in the upper mid-card for some time, so he is also the right challenger.

In the end, fans should expect Gunther to retain the title at Clash at the Castle in what will be an all-out "banger" of a match.

Prediction: Gunther will retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

#4. Grudge Match

WWE has done a very nice job building this match and making fans feel the tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. It was also nice to see both take on a more serious tone heading into the bout.

This is likely the beginning of a much longer program, so fans can expect Rollins to get the win here, probably by controversial means. This would make sense, given that he has had his share of losses recently and is in need of a win.

Prediction: Seth Rollins will defeat Riddle

#5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Six-Woman Tag Team Match at Clash at the Castle

Ideally, the RAW Women's Championship would have been defended at Clash at the Castle, but it looks like WWE is holding off on Bayley challenging Bianca Belair for the title. Instead, they've booked a six-woman tag team match and added IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Additionally, in a surprising move, the company opted to put the Women's Tag Team Championships on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah when many fans felt that the belts should have been put on the newer faction in SKY and Kai.

Given this, the heel faction is due for a win and Bayley needs to be put in a position to challenge Belair, so fans can expect her to pin the champion in this match.

Prediction: Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will defeat Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

#6. Tag Team Match

Another chapter in Edge's and Rey Mysterio's feud with Judgement Day

Edge and Rey Mysterio's feud with Judgment Day has been going on for the past several months. On paper, it doesn't feel very eventful; however, WWE seems to be slowly telling the story of Dominik Mysterio turning on his father and joining the faction.

Fans should expect some kind of interaction between Dominik and Rhea Ripley, which will ultimately lead to a win for Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. From there, it's only a matter of time before Dominik's heel turn is complete.

Prediction: Judgment Day will defeat Edge and Rey Mysterio

