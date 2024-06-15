WWE Clash at the Castle kicked off with the Undisputed WWE Championship match and The Bloodline showed up right after. We got new Women's Tag Team Champions tonight and we also got a great Intercontinental Title match. CM Punk made his return tonight and turned things around in the main event!

WWE Clash at the Castle Results (June 15, 2024):

Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Unholy Union def. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to become the New Women's Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Bayley def. Piper Niven to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest def vs. Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - I Quit Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

AJ Styles was in control early on and sent Cody into the turnbuckles a few times before Cody Rhodes came back with some strikes and hit the Bionic Elbow before dropkicking AJ out of the ring. Cody took a table out and sent AJ into the steel steps before tossing him over the barricades.

The two fought their way into the crowd and Cody splashed a fan's drink in AJ's face before they headed backstage and into the production room. They fought their way back to ringside before heading back into the ring where Cody locked in the Figure Four Leglock.

Styles broke the hold and the two fell outside the ring before Cody took a brainbuster on the announce desk. AJ taunted Cody's mom who was in the front row after smashing the champ's face into the ring bell. Cody was bleeding from his face and took a neckbreaker in the ring.

Cody reversed the Styles Clash on the steel steps but missed the Cross Rhodes before AJ got a Pele kick and a DDT in the ring. AJ got a steel chair and wrapped it around the champ's neck before getting a knee drop on it. Styles beat Cody down with a Kendo Stick before whipping him with a belt.

The champ nearly passed out but AJ splashed water on him to wake him up before handcuffing Cody's hands behind his back. Cody took more cane shots before AJ walked up to Cody's mom and got slapped multiple times.

He then beat Cody with a steel chair and wrapped a chain around his arm before his forearm was blocked with a chair to the face from the champ. Cody undid his handcuffs before beating AJ with it. AJ was bleeding as well now and Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter and two Cross Rhodes before getting a third Cross Rhodes on top of a chair.

Cody handcuffed AJ to the ropes and whooped him with the steel chair before bringing the steel steps into the ring. Cody was about to smash AJ with the steps but Styles said I Quit and the match was over.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

After the bell, Cody looked at his mom and then smashed AJ with the steel steps before he was done.

Grade: A+

Solo Sikoa walked up behind Cody after the match and the rest of The Bloodline showed up and attacked the champ. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton ran in and beat The Bloodline down, chasing them off.

WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. The Unholy Union - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Baszler, Dawn, and Bianca kicked off the match, and Stark and Baszler took control early on with some big moves. Dawn came back with some strikes and tagged Fyre in, who cleared the ring and hit a big dive on Stark and Baszler. Back in the ring, Fyre hit a missile dropkick on Baszler but Bianca broke up the pin.

We got a big Tower of Doom spot before Bianca hit a superplex and tagged Jade in who got a suplex of her own followed by a spinebuster. Shayna locked the Khirifuda Clutch in on Jade before Bianca broke it up with a splash. Dawn came out of nowhere and got the cover before picking up the win!

We learned that Isla Dawn hurt her elbow off a powerbomb from earlier in the match and the medics had to come in to check on her.

Result: The Unholy Union def. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to become the New Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship Match

Gable caught the champ in a headlock before trying for the ankle lock but Sami broke it up. Sami got a near fall off a Michinoku Driver before hitting a big top rope suplex. Sami headed outside and tried to tell the Alpha Academy members to stop listening to Gable before heading back to the ring.

The two traded strikes before Gable locked in a crossface but the champ broke it up and locked in a crossface of his own. Sami was caught in the Ankle lock and Sami turned it around and got a roll-up. Gable headed outside and got the IC Title belt before handing it to Maxxine and motioning at her to hit Sami with it as he distracted the ref.

Maxxine failed to hit Sami and Gable got really angry before Zayn came in with the Helluva Kick but almost hit Dupri. Gable used the distraction to get a near fall before Gable started accosting Maxxine and Otis got in his way. Sami hit a dive and Otis took it instead of Gable.

Chad headed up top and hit a dive on Sami and Otis before missing the following moonsault. Sami got the exploder suplex but Gable dropped him on the barricades outside and tried for another ankle lock. Sami tossed Gable off and Chad hit Maxxine by accident before Otis got angry.

Otis was about to unleash his anger but Maxxine stopped him and he carried her out of the ringside area instead. Back in the ring, Sami got the Helluva Kick on Gable and picked up the win. Gable did not look pleased at all with Otis walking out.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - WWE Women's World Championship match

Bayley was sent outside early on and Chelsea Green got a cheap shot on her before the referee kicked her out of the ringside area. Piper was distracted and Bayley tried to roll her up for a near fall. Piper sent Bayley back outside and hit a senton before hitting a second senton in the ring.

Bayley hit a dive to the outside before Piper drove her into the apron. The champ hung Niven on the middle rope and hit a DDT before getting a rolling senton and the elbow drop for a near fall. Niven got a running senton before Bayley dropped her from the top rope.

Chelsea came back in a Rey Mysterio mask and distracted the ref, keeping him from counting as Bayley tried for a pin. Bayley dropkicked Chelsea through the ropes before Niven came back with a big move and another near fall. Bayley turned a big move from Piper into a crucifix bomb and got the win.

Result: Bayley def. Piper Niven to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Grade: B+

WWE Clash at the Castle Results: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - World Heavyweight Championship match

McIntyre was in control early on and hung the champ by the foot on the ropes before kicking him against the apron. Drew dragged Priest back into the ring before the champ came back with a takedown but missed the chokeslam.

Drew got the Futureshock DDT before taking a big boot out of the corner. Priest looked like his leg was injured and countered the White Noise from the top rope into the Razor's Edge. Priest got some kicks in and McIntyre replied with a neckbreaker before Priest got a Hurricanrana.

Drew got the Claymore through the barricades and then one more in the ring but Priest kicked out of it. The official was knocked out as the match went on and Drew came back with another Claymore but there was no one to count. A new official came in and it turned out to be none other than CM Punk!

Drew attacked CM Punk and the latter hit a low blow on McIntyre before walking out. Priest got the South of Heaven for the win as the real official came back and counted to three

Result: Damian Priest def vs. Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A