WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated Match Card and Predictions

WWE Clash at the Castle is under a week away, and we could not be more excited about the event. This is the first premium live event WWE will be hosting in the United Kingdom in almost twenty years.

The event will be live on 3rd of September from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WWE Superstars will be performing in front of a huge live audience. The Principality Stadium can host up to 75,000 people. For those at home, it will be available on Peacock.

The match card for the WWE Clash at the Castle is as follows:

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO Sky - Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins- Single's Match

Gunther vs Sheamus - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor and Damian Priest - Tag Team Match

Predictions for WWE Clash at The Castle

The premium live event will certainly change the landscape of every superstar performing that night. This event has the potential to give birth to new storylines and increase the intensity of the current ones.

Here are our predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle,

Roman Reigns Retains his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre with the help of Karrion Kross and The Bloodline

Liv Morgan Retains her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler, and Ronda Rousey to enter the Championship picture again

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IO Sky defeat Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, this will bring Bayley into the Raw Women's Championship picture

Seth Rollins defeats Matt Riddle clean

Gunther Retains the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, Butch to turn on the group and become Pete Dunne again

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio and Edge, Judgement Day to continue their domination

WWE Clash at the Castle is live this Saturday. Here are our predictions, do you agree with us? If not, send us your predictions in the comments section below.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA