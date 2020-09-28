WWE Clash of Champions: 5 botches you may have missed 

Clash of Champions is the one night of the year where every WWE main roster Championship is on the line. Even though the Women's Tag Team Championships were not defended as part of last night's show, the card was still able to fully deliver.

There were some interesting moments throughout the show, which included the return of Sasha Banks and Jimmy Uso who played integral parts in their respective storylines.

The Intercontinental Championship and the 24/7 Championship changed hands, even though Sami Zayn will claim that he retained his Championship. R-Truth was able to win back his Championship from Drew Gulak before the end of the show.

There were many memorable moments from last night's show, but there were also some that stars would rather forget. Here are just 5 botches you probably missed at Clash of Champions.

#5 Who are the RAW Tag Team Champions at Clash of Champions?

The raw tag team champions, who? pic.twitter.com/wdTMQZe4Q0 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 28, 2020

Charly Caruso was the host of the kickoff show once again this month and somehow she managed to make the same mistake for the second month in a row. When Caruso fed backstage to an interview with Angel Garza and Andrade, she announced them as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

In fact, Angel Garza and Andrade were facing The Street Profits for the Championships later in the night at Clash of Champions, and much like when she made the mistake at Payback, the duo came up short in their quest for gold and left the arena without the Championships.

This wasn't the only mistake on the kick-off show. JBL joined the panel and whilst talking about Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion almost stated that the match was for the Intercontinental Championship when it was actually for the United States title.