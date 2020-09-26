Bayley is the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion so far, having won the title 347 days ago. The Role Model's title reign has not been without its big moments though, ahead of her latest defence at Clash of Champions. She has kept the title through dubious means, including involving her former friend Sasha Banks in matches and cheating to win.

Nikki Cross has faced Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship previously, but the dynamic is different now. Bayley is now on her own at Clash of Champions after attacking Banks. Meanwhile, Cross and Alexa Bliss' friendship is also in turmoil due to The Fiend.

On the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cross was nowhere to be seen but Bayley made an appearance to verbally berate her rival. She, of course, also used to opportunity to get in a few digs about Banks.

There are many creative directions that WWE could take with this battle. Have a read of five possible finishes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Clash of Champions.

#5 Alexa Bliss helps Nikki Cross win at Clash of Champions

The relationship between Nikki Cross and her best friend Alexa Bliss has been tested somewhat over the past few weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. Since her encounter with The Fiend, Bliss has fallen under the spell of the mysterious entity. This has caused her to snap back and forth between being her usual self and in a strange, trance-like state.

Cross has been determined to get her best friend back. Is there a possibility that Bliss will appear at Clash of Champions to help Cross win the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Bliss could channel her rage into helping Cross become the new champion. However, Bliss' actions could have ulterior motives, potentially leading to a title feud between the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.