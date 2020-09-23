Create
WWE Clash of Champions: 5 potential finishes for Asuka vs Zelina Vega - RAW Women's Championship

Will Zelina Vega find a way to dethrone Asuka at Clash of Champions?
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 16:55 IST
Zelina Vega has become a surprise challenger for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship heading into this weekend's Clash of Champions event. It has already been announced that this match will be taking place on the kick-off show ahead of the event, which minimizes the chance of any controversy taking place.

Two weeks ago, Zelina Vega was still the manager of Andrade and it appeared as though Mickie James would be the challenger to the RAW Women's Championship heading into Clash of Champions, but all this changed when Vega confronted The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW.

Oh hey @wwe_asuka .. how’s the face? 🤡

This past week on RAW, Vega was able to win the right to challenge for the Championship when she defeated Mickie James, before attacking Asuka and bringing an end to her match against Peyton Royce.

There are a number of combustible elements in this match, and here are just 5 potential finishes for the match between Asuka and Zelina Vega.

#5 Zelina Vega becomes RAW Women's Champion at Clash of Champions

Zelina Vega has been seen as a manager for much of her WWE career, but the former IMPACT Wrestling star also has a lot of experience when it comes to in-ring competition.

Vega was the woman who stepped up to Asuka a few weeks ago on RAW and slapped the taste out of her mouth, before then winning the chance to challenge for the championship when she defeated Mickie James.

With many of the women on the RAW roster already embroiled in feuds heading into Clash of Champions, Zelina Vega was the best choice for the match against Asuka and could potentially be the shock victor.

Speak it into existence✨ When you start taking people seriously and the task at hand is now for yourself.. you act differently, you move differently, you feel.. different. @themickiejames is a legend and one of the hardest fought battles I’ve had thus far... but now, @wwe_asuka it’s you and me at #ClashOfChampions. I have one goal and that’s to become the @wwe #RAW women’s champion and prove that I am way more than people think. They said “she could never win a match” DID THAT. “She’ll never become #1 contender. DID THAT! “She’ll never become a champion.” ....I WILL do that. And I will enjoy every single second of licking up all of your angry tears when it’s done 👅 My past losses, mistakes and stature aside, I am one of the most determined mother F’ers here. I’m a Puerto Rican from Queens, NY.. and we are a different breed. #Latina #hispanicheritagemonth 🇵🇷🗽 🙏🏽MAT🕊

If Andrade and Angel Garza are around to involve themselves on her behalf then there could be a new Champion crowned at Clash of Champions.

