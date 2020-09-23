WWE Clash of Champions: 5 potential finishes for Asuka vs Zelina Vega - RAW Women's Championship

Zelina Vega has become a surprise challenger for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship heading into this weekend's Clash of Champions event. It has already been announced that this match will be taking place on the kick-off show ahead of the event, which minimizes the chance of any controversy taking place.

Two weeks ago, Zelina Vega was still the manager of Andrade and it appeared as though Mickie James would be the challenger to the RAW Women's Championship heading into Clash of Champions, but all this changed when Vega confronted The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW.

This past week on RAW, Vega was able to win the right to challenge for the Championship when she defeated Mickie James, before attacking Asuka and bringing an end to her match against Peyton Royce.

There are a number of combustible elements in this match, and here are just 5 potential finishes for the match between Asuka and Zelina Vega.

#5 Zelina Vega becomes RAW Women's Champion at Clash of Champions

Zelina Vega has been seen as a manager for much of her WWE career, but the former IMPACT Wrestling star also has a lot of experience when it comes to in-ring competition.

Vega was the woman who stepped up to Asuka a few weeks ago on RAW and slapped the taste out of her mouth, before then winning the chance to challenge for the championship when she defeated Mickie James.

With many of the women on the RAW roster already embroiled in feuds heading into Clash of Champions, Zelina Vega was the best choice for the match against Asuka and could potentially be the shock victor.

If Andrade and Angel Garza are around to involve themselves on her behalf then there could be a new Champion crowned at Clash of Champions.