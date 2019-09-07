WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 2 reasons why AJ Styles should be in the Universal Championship match and 2 reasons why he should not

AJ Styles interfering the contract signing for the Universal Championship match

Over the past couple of weeks, the story line revolving around the Universal Championship has been quite interesting. It started with The OC's attack on Seth Rollins. Braun Strowman came to the rescue of the current Universal Champion, saving him from a brutal assault.

Later, Rollins and Strowman teamed up to face The OC for the Raw Tag Team Titles and the former tag team won the match to become the new champions. Strowman additionally had two opportunities to win the United States Championship from AJ Styles, but both matches ended in a disqualification.

After that, Strowman challenged Rollins for a Universal Championship Title match at Clash Of Champions and the latter obliged instantly. Moreover, this past week on RAW, Styles interfered in the contract signing between Rollins and Strowman for the Universal Championship match.

So, next week on RAW, the contract signing is slated to happen again, only this time, Stone Cold Steve Austin will act as the moderator and one can expect this frenzied angle to reach a thrilling conclusion next week.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the two reasons why involving AJ Styles in the Universal Championship match will be good and two reasons why it will not be a good idea.

#4 Good - Puts AJ Styles where he belongs

AJ Styles and Braun Strowman fighting it out

Since his switch from SmackDown Live to Raw, AJ Styles has been tipped to win the Universal Championship. So far, he hasn't done that but it seems only a matter of time before he picks up the title.

Styles is a top heel on the Red Brand and he simply belongs at the very top. He isn't a mid-card Superstar by any means. By involving him in the Universal Championship picture, WWE is simply putting him where he belongs.

Styles will only enhance the valuation of the Universal Title as he did with the WWE Championship at SmackDown. The Phenomenal One has always had his eyes on the top prize of the Red Brand and it's about time he wins it.

