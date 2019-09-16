WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 3 Interesting stats every fan should know coming out of the show

Luke Harper makes a return

Clash of Champions is now widely considered to be one of the best pay-per-views of the year since there were 11 matches on the card and only two title changes overall. Hell in a Cell is less than a month away now since the company has brought the show forward this year to October 6th, so most of the seeds for the future were planted.

Whilst many members of the WWE Universe focus on storylines, statistics are also important in WWE since they decide who many fans believe is the best wrestler at any one time. Statistics are there to remind us that Charlotte Flair is already a nine-time Women's Champion after just four years on the main roster, whilst Braun Strowman is still yet to lift a singles Championship in the same amount of time.

Stats are always interesting in the wrestling world, so here are some fascinating once that came out of last night's show.

#3 Seth Rollins and his six moves of doom

Rollins was able to defeat Braun Strowman whilst using just 6 moves

Seth Rollins was part of two matches last night and whilst he was the reason that The Raw Tag Team Championships are now around the waists of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, he was able to come out on top against Braun Strowman in the main event.

One interesting fact about this match is the fact that Seth Rollins was able to win the match against Strowman by using just six moves. Of course, these moves were repeated a number of times, since there were four Curb Stomps in the ending sequence, but overall he performed just six unique moves throughout the entire match.

This could be because much of Rollins' moveset is for stars who are closer to his size and would be wasted on Strowman or just because Rollins already wrestled once in the night, either way, it's slightly harrowing for the current Universal Champion.

