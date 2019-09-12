WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 3 reasons why Charlotte will win the SmackDown Women's Title

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 12 Sep 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Queen Conquers The Hugger

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

Charlotte Flair takes on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE Clash of Champions. The two former friends have turned into sworn enemies. While there was no major confrontation between the two during this week's episode of SmackDown, it seems like the reign of the current women's champion will come to an end at the show. A lot of this speculation has to do with various other aspects that govern the match.

This is not the outcome most of us would have thought or expect from this match, but I list down some of the major reasons why this will be the result before the show comes to a close.

So without further ado, let's get down to it.

Also Read: 10 WWE Wrestlers and their lookalikes

#3 Hometown Advantage

The Show happens in Charlotte, North Carolina

The show takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and given that it is the hometown to The Queen, chances are that she would walk out of the show with the win. There are so many options that should be taken into consideration, and the most important one is the fact that the company hardly let's hometown wrestlers lose.

There is another major aspect, and that is the fact that Charlotte goes into this match and this storyline as a face, and she is amongst the best female performers in the company at this moment. A win will only cement her as the perfect performer that will take the championship to new heights.

She is the embodiment of what a performer should be like in the modern times, and with so much at stake for the blue brand, it would only make sense if she holds the gold when the match is over.

There are some other aspects too, and they are listed in the following slide.

1 / 3 NEXT