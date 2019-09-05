WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 3 Reasons why Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman is not a good idea and 2 reasons why it is

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 230 // 05 Sep 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are the current Tag Team champions on RAW

WWE Universe is gearing up to embrace the Clash of Champions PPV. The event is set to feature numerous exciting matchups which have got the ardent followers of company buzzing.

All championships are set to be defended at the PPV which makes the WWE fanatics all the more excited.

The company brought back it's iconic King of the Ring competition back into play this year and Clash of Champions is where millions of WWE enthusiasts will witness the crowning moment for a Superstar.

Amid all the stupendous bouts on paper, there is one clash which will see two men or rather tag team partners battle for the top prize on RAW i.e. The Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are set for a tricky evening as the two Superstars will first team up to defend their Tag Team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, before going toe-to-toe against each other for The Universal Championship.

Their contract signing was interrupted by AJ styles and The OC who were then joined by Roode and Ziggler as the group of five took down the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Their contract signing is set to happen next week and has given the fans a lot of cheer about because it is going to be watched by the Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Cold Steve Austin.

Analysing the whole Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman storyline, here we list down three reasons why pitting both the Superstars against each other at Clash of Champions isn't a good idea and two reasons why it is.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

Advertisement

#1 Why it is not a good idea: Lacklustre storyline

Braun Strowman saved Seth Rollins from AJ Styles and company on Raw

Ardent fans will agree to the fact that the company has not been building up storylines in a proper way at times. WWE has sort of made this a habit of jumping straight to the conclusion rather than work their way to it.

In the past few years, numerous matches have been conducted without any prior buildup and the proposed Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman congruously falls in that bracket.

The Monster Among Men was made the next challenger to Rollins' Universal title belt without any prior buildup which has left a fraction of WWE fans bemused.

The Universal Championship is the most precious honour on RAW which is why this lack of intrigue is hard to digest.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are two immensely talented performers and have the ability to narrate a fascinating tale together- if given a chance!

The two are set to sign the contract next week in the presence of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake might infuse some sense of drama into this bout with his exuberance, something which is direly needed.

1 / 5 NEXT