WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 4 potential finishes for The New Day vs The Revival - SmackDown Tag Team Championships

There are a number of potential finishes for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

The New Day face off against The Revival tonight as part of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The issues between the two teams have been well documented in recent weeks.

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton have had issues ever since Kingston laid down the challenge for a match with The Apex Predator at SummerSlam last month. Xavier Woods and Big E were dragged into Kingston's problems over the past month since Orton wanted to take out Kingston's brothers to ensure that they couldn't interfere in his match.

Orton obviously recruited Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to help follow through with this plan and the six men have since had an interesting back and forth. Whilst this past week's episode of SmackDown Live included build-up to Orton vs Kingston for the WWE Championship, there was no build up to the clash between The New Day and The Revival since neither team featured on the show.

#4 The New Day retain their Tag Team Championships

Will The New Day be victorious this weekend?

The New Day are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history, they have already overcome Demolition's long-standing record to become the longest-reigning champions in history and now it appears that they could be looking to have the most reigns as a team by the time they go their separate ways.

The New Day have been together for five years now and have had some fantastic battles with The Usos over the years, but now they will turn their attention to The Revival this weekend after the "Top Guys" attempted to put Xavier Woods out of action when they helped Randy Orton to attack the star and injure his knee.

This rivalry has become personal and whilst The Revival have got the better of The New Day several times in the buildup to this match, there is a reason why The New Day are widely considered to be one of the best tag teams in WWE at present.

