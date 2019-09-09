WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 Potential outcomes for Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan

Israel Lutete FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 873 // 09 Sep 2019, 13:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the victor at Clash of Champions?

After weeks of speculation and cliffhangers, we finally found out that the person behind Roman Reigns' recent attacks is none other than Erick Rowan. Reigns and Rowan are set to collide at Clash of Champions and it's undoubtedly going to be an intense bout. Even though we know that Rowan was the man behind the attacks, we still aren't sure why he did it.

Fans speculated that either Buddy Murphy or Daniel Bryan were the perpetrators, but even though Murphy revealed that Rowan was the man behind the attacks, Bryan and Rowan denied it. Unfortunately for the former Bludgeon Brother, Reigns had proof of Rowan's involvement, so he had no choice but to come clean, resulting in him laying waste to Bryan and Reigns.

At Clash of Champions, The Big Dog will get retribution as he goes one-on-one with the former Wyatt Family member. This match could end anyhow, but today, right here, we'll take a look at five possible finishes for the match.

#5 Roman Reigns wins by pinfall

The Big Dog could come out victorious

Roman Reigns is the favorite to win going into this match. The Big Dog is the face of the company, so him losing this match clean wouldn't be a wise move from WWE. The bout won't be headlining the event, so a single Spear from Reigns is enough for him to get the win. Reigns is the victim here, and if this whole feud is going to end after Clash of Champions, it wouldn't make sense for him to lose.

The Big Dog needs retribution, and to get it, he needs to come out victorious. Perhaps Daniel Bryan will play a role in the match by interfering, which could give Reigns the advantage. It wouldn't be shocking if Roman defeats Erick Rowan, as a win for him will make him look good.

1 / 3 NEXT