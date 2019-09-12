WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 4 ways the PPV could end

Clash Of Champions will take place this Sunday, with a number of interesting matches. As the name of the pay-per-view suggests, every main roster championship will be on the line. There are eleven matches planned for the show, with ten title matches and a No Disqualification Match between Roman Reigns and the man who tried to kill him, Erick Rowan. With a pretty exciting build-up, this promises to be another great show for WWE this year.

One of the reasons for such is the number of matches which could feasibly main-event the show. The likely option is Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, but there are other enticing options. Both, Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton and Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks are worthy of closing Clash Of Champions.

Any of these matches could be the main event, but WWE must ensure that they end the show on a positive note. Whether it is a crowd-popping victory or a storyline advancement, the final shot of Clash Of Champions might be the measuring stick for the quality of the show in the eyes of many.

Here are four possible endings for Clash Of Champions

#4 Kofi Kingston finally vanquishes the Viper

SummerSlam proved to be anti-climatic for Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, as their much-anticipated WWE Championship match ended in a double count-out. Since then, the rivalry has only intensified. Orton has formed a loose alliance with the Revival, who are going after Big E and Xavier Woods for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Clash Of Champions. The past few weeks have seen the Viper get the better of Kofi, until this week's episode of SmackDown.

With the show taking place at Madison Square Garden, Kofi and Orton had a major callback to 2009. They brawled all over the place, with the WWE Champion coming out on top after a familiar Boom Drop through a table. Kofi Kingston has not main-evented a pay-per-view as WWE Champion. As a matter of fact, the WWE Title has only closed one pay-per-view since all shows became dual-branded.

If there was ever a time for the rut to end, now would be it. This has to be the moment for the Ghanaian hero to validate his title reign by defeating Randy Orton, after a decade of animosity and doubt. Having this end Clash Of Champions would actually be an interesting idea, but a good one is given the satisfaction of his possible triumph.

