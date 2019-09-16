WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results, September 15th: Clash of Champions Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

What a night!

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman kicked off Clash of Champions as they got ready to defend the RAW Tag Team Championships. The kickoff show saw Drew Gulak defeat Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and AJ Styles defeat Cedric Alexander to retain the United States title.

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Braun Strowman started the match against Robert Roode and the Monster was in control early on and Roode tagged in Ziggler. Strowman took down Ziggler with a Big Boot and Roode as well who was now ringside.

Rollins tagged in threw Ziggler outside but after Roode was tagged in. Rollins was outside and took a DDT on the floor from Ziggler. Roode hit a Suplex on Rollins in the ring but failed to capitalize. Rollins hit a blockbuster on Roode who tagged Ziggler back in.

Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow and tagged in Braun who wiped out Roode who was now legal. Rollins was back in and took a spine buster from Roode.

Roode was getting ready for a Glorious DDT on Strowman but Braun pushed him into Rollins who fell over. Braun went outside and in the confusion, Rollins took a DDT from Roode and was pinned for the titles.

Result: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman and became the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Match rating: A

In a backstage interview, Strowman said he didn't lose the titles, Seth Rollins did, just like he was going to lose the Universal Championship later in the night.

Still backstage, Becky Lynch was confident that both she and Rollins would remain champs at the end of the night.

Next up was the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair.

