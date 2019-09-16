WWE Clash of Champions: 3 Reasons why Seth Rollins retaining the Universal Championship is good

Seth Rollins

WWE Clash of Champions was another brilliant pay-per-view. WWE managed to entertain the fans thoroughly with some awe-inspiring moments. There weren't many titles that changed hands.

Barring the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, every other title-holder managed to retain the belts around their waists. Bayley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship; the match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch ended in a disqualification.

Kofi Kingston won against Randy Orton, while Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz, thanks to interference from Sami Zayn. Another big moment was the return of Luke Harper as he helped Erick Rowan in getting the better of Roman Reigns.

Besides, the main event was the best thing that happened on the show as Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman by beating the Monster Among Men clean. During the celebrations, The Fiend attacked The Architect and the latter ended up on the receiving end of Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three reasons why The Architect retaining the Universal Championship is good:

#3 For Rollins' credibility

Rollins after beating Lesnar

Rollins is having one of the best title reigns as the Universal Champion in recent memory. Not long ago, he won against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam by pinning him clean, a feat which is not achieved often.

Following that victory, it only made sense if Rollins won against Strowman. He has beaten some big Superstars in the last few months; winning clean against The Monster Among Men has increased The Architect's credibility as the Universal Champion.

Beating AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Lesnar and now Strowman makes for impressive reading. His Universal Championship reign has just taken a step in the right direction after Clash of Champions. The future looks exciting for The Architect.

