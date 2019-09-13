WWE Clash of Champions: 5 finishes for Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 98 // 13 Sep 2019, 04:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks

The 2019 Clash of Champions PPV is just days away, and one of the marquee matchups at this year's event is Becky Lynch defending her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks.

The Boss made a surprise return to WWE following a lengthy absence from TV after her tag team title loss at WrestleMania 35, and since her return, she has taken direct aim at The Man.

During a recent interview with WFNZ, Banks opened up about taking time off from WWE following WrestleMania 35, and while many fans speculated that her absence was due to creative frustration, Banks admitted she needed time off from the grueling WWE road schedule.

"I’ve been doing this for seven years straight," said Banks. "No breaks. People need to step back and re-evaluate their lives. Take care of their souls and their minds. And I’m back and I’m better than ever."

Banks made a major statement upon returning to WWE TV following SummerSlam, attacking Becky Lynch and earning a title shot at Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Let's take a look at five possible finishes for the anticipated bout this weekend.

#5 Sasha Banks could get herself disqualified

Sasha Banks

There are many possible finishes WWE could go with for the Lynch vs Banks match on Sunday night, but one finish that WWE should avoid is having Lynch cleanly beat Banks.

Sasha Banks is on a major momentum roll right now since returning to WWE TV, and with Bayley's recent heel turn and alliance with Banks, the two are now top heels on their respective brands.

Advertisement

Should Becky Lynch defeat Sasha Banks in Banks' return PPV match, it would certainly kill a lot of the momentum Banks has been building.

A better way of keeping the title on Becky Lynch after her match at Clash of Champions would be to have Sasha Banks unleash another assault on Lynch at some point during the match which would result in Banks getting disqualified. This could lead to another Lynch vs Banks bout at the next WWE PPV.

1 / 5 NEXT