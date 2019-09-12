WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals why she took time off after WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks

WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with WFNZ about a string of Pro-wrestling topics. Banks opened up on leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35, stating that she had been wrestling for 7 years without breaks, and needed to re-evaluate her life.

Banks takes time off

At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Banks didn't appear on the RAW after WrestleMania. For the next four months or so, she didn't appear on WWE TV, though she kept updating her social media handles, posting cryptic messages and vacation pictures. Plus, Banks even went to Japan for a short period of time to undergo training.

On an episode of RAW a while ago, Banks finally made her return to WWE TV when she came out and hugged her friend Natalya, who had recently lost a RAW Women's Title match against Becky Lynch. In a shocking turn of events, Banks turned heel and launched an assault on an injured Natalya. She followed it up with another brutal attack on Becky Lynch soon after. Last week, Banks reunited with her former partner Bayley, who turned heel after attacking Becky Lynch with a chair on RAW.

The Boss reveals why she left after 'Mania

While speaking about taking time off from WWE after 'Mania, Banks said that people need to step back and re-evaluate their lives.

I’ve been doing this for 7 years straight. No breaks. People need to step back and re-evaluate their lives. Take care of their souls and their minds. And I’m back and I’m better than ever.

At the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, Sasha Banks is all set to face Becky Lynch with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line.

