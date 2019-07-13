WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals why she went to Japan

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently went to Japan and had been regularly updating her fans on the same, via her social media handles.

Now, Banks has posted a detailed account of her journey on her official Instagram handle and went on to thank a bunch of people for helping her with her training. Banks had long been wanting to travel to Japan and train there, as per her Instagram post.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Sasha Banks disappeared from WWE TV. The Boss was last seen losing the Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35. It was reported that Banks wasn't happy with losing the titles and wanted to hold them for a while.

Banks went on to post a string of cryptic tweets and Instagram messages while being out and even went on to follow All Elite Wrestling on Twitter, after she unfollowed WWE.

The heart of the matter

Banks recently traveled to Japan and was chronicling the journey on her social media handles on a regular basis. It seems like Banks is all set to return back to the States, and posted a heartfelt message to thank several people who trained with her during the stay.

It seems like traveling to Japan and training there had been on Sasha Banks' bucket list for a long while. She stated that she was incredibly lucky to travel to Japan and train with some of the best wrestlers in the world. Banks went on to thank Satomura, Japanese legend Dick Togo, and the Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling promotion, where she underwent her training.

What's next?

There's no update yet as to when Banks will make her return to WWE. Rumor has it that Banks might turn up at Extreme Rules. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

