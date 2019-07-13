5 major roles Kevin Owens could play at Extreme Rules

Will Owens interfere in the tag team match?

This week's SmackDown Live saw Kevin Owens adding another layer to his incredibly popular babyface turn, that took place last week after Owens stunned Dolph Ziggler to end the show. Owens let it all out on the mic, as he delivered a scathing pipe bomb on Shane McMahon and how he runs things as per his needs.

Owens reminded fans of how the McMahon family came out in front of them months ago and promised that things would change for the better, but the only thing that changed was Shane began getting top spots on a regular basis. It is now being reported that Owens is being given a Stone Cold-like push. It's almost a given that Owens will interfere in Shane McMahon's match this Sunday at Extreme Rules. Let's take a look at 5 roles Owens could play at the upcoming PPV.

#5 Owens doesn't make an appearance, but there's a catch!

Owens and Shane

This is one possibility that WWE might go with on Sunday.

The tag team match between The Undertaker & Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre could possibly headline the PPV and we might see Owens make an appearance, in the end, to make matters interesting. But what if he doesn't, and still costs Shane the match?

The scenario could see Owens' music being played during the closing moments of the match, distracting Shane enough for the heroes to turn the tables and pick up a win over the dastardly duo of Shane and McIntyre. This kind of interference has been executed effectively in the past, and there's no reason it shouldn't work here too. Owens is the hottest commodity on the blue show at the moment and not exposing him much will only help create more intrigue among the fans.

