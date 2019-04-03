×
5 Times WWE rehashed their own storylines

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    03 Apr 2019, 13:54 IST

When Angle mimicked Austin with the milk truck
When Angle mimicked Austin with the milk truck

When it comes to professional wrestling, there's no dearth of ideas. Over the course of the past several decades, promotions like WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA have come up with some incredibly revolutionary storylines and segments that the fans still talk to this day. Storylines like an underdog Sting going against the monster in Vader, Austin vs Vince, and Broken Matt are testaments to the fact that wrestling has given us a plethora of memorable stories over the years.

But there are some occasions when Creative tried to take a shortcut and got away with it. There have been multiple instances in the past when WWE has copied their own storylines. Let's take a look at five of these instances.

#5. The original screwjob

The original screwjob
The original
screwjob

Let's kick off this list with a 'storyline' that was far from fiction.

Vince McMahon cheated Bret Hart out of the WWE championship at Survivor Series 1997. The planned finish was to have Bret win the title, but Vince had other things in mind. Shawn Michaels put Hart into the Sharpshooter and Earl Hebner told the timekeeper to ring the bell. As a confused Hart tried to understand what was happening, Hebner sprinted out of the arena and so did Michaels.


In 1985, WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter wrestled a masked woman named The Spider, in MSG. Vince McMahon had been having disagreements with Richter over her compensation. The ending saw The Spider, (The Fabulous Moolah) pin Richter and win the title, despite Wendi kicking out at one. Vince had concocted this ending without informing her, in order to get rid of her as the champion.

When she realized what had happened, Wendi Richter left the arena without confronting Vince, took a plane and never came back. She never talked to Moolah after the incident.

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
