×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 Superstars who might return at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
534   //    18 Mar 2019, 10:35 IST

Will The Great One grace us with his presence?
Will The Great One grace us with his presence?

The 35th edition of the show of shows is shaping up to be an exciting event, and could very well end up becoming one of the greatest WrestleManias in recent memory.

Although we are bound to get a long string of matches to fill out the 8-hour show, it's a given that we will get to see former Superstars making their return for one-off appearances at the grandest stage of them all.


WrestleMania has had a tradition of past Superstars making cameo appearances and an occasional match at the event. Austin's return at WrestleMania 21 as the special guest on Piper's Pit, The Rock's 6-second match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32, and The Undertaker squashing Cena at WrestleMania 34 are just a few examples of major Superstars returning back for one more hurrah.

Let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who might make a comeback at MetLife Stadium.

Also read: Becky Lynch bags a major commercial

#6 & #5 Trish Stratus and Lita

Will the Hall of Famer duo come back for a match?
Will the Hall of Famer duo come back for a match?

Ever since Sasha and Bayley won the first ever Women's tag team titles at the Elimination Chamber PPV, rumours have been running rampant stating, that WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita might come back for a tag team match against the Boss N' Hug Connection at WrestleMania 35.


Although judging by the current storyline, we might get a triple threat tag team match at WrestleMania, featuring the champions taking on Nia-Tamina and Beth Phoenix-Natalya, Trish and Lita could still come back.

Advertisement

WWE is doing everything in their power to turn this event into the biggest PPV of all time. They could add Trish and Lita into the match, making it a Fatal Four Way match for the Women's tag team titles.

#4 The Undertaker

The Phenom needs to address the crowd at Mania one last time
The Phenom needs to address the crowd at Mania one last time

There's little hope left that The Undertaker will wrestle at the show of shows ever again. He isn't slated to appear at the event as of now, but there's no telling what might happen at the last moment.


If The Undertaker is never coming back to the ring again, WrestleMania 35 could be the perfect stage for him to come back and address the crowd one last time, stating that he's riding off into the sunset, never to return again. Additionally, the Phenom could be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

Also read: 4 things Braun Strowman could do at WrestleMania 35

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena The Rock
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
3 WWE Superstars who are likely to return at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who may not return
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who retired at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 top superstars who competed at WrestleMania 34 but don’t have a WrestleMania 35 match
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 superstars the WWE Universe would love to see return at the PPV
RELATED STORY
4 High-Profile Superstars Who Might Not Wrestle At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who can host WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 surprising superstars who could obstruct Seth Rollins' Road To WrestleMania next
RELATED STORY
3 Major stars WWE doesn't need at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
6 potential opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania 35 and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us