6 Superstars who might return at WrestleMania 35

Will The Great One grace us with his presence?

The 35th edition of the show of shows is shaping up to be an exciting event, and could very well end up becoming one of the greatest WrestleManias in recent memory.

Although we are bound to get a long string of matches to fill out the 8-hour show, it's a given that we will get to see former Superstars making their return for one-off appearances at the grandest stage of them all.

WrestleMania has had a tradition of past Superstars making cameo appearances and an occasional match at the event. Austin's return at WrestleMania 21 as the special guest on Piper's Pit, The Rock's 6-second match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32, and The Undertaker squashing Cena at WrestleMania 34 are just a few examples of major Superstars returning back for one more hurrah.

Let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who might make a comeback at MetLife Stadium.

#6 & #5 Trish Stratus and Lita

Will the Hall of Famer duo come back for a match?

Ever since Sasha and Bayley won the first ever Women's tag team titles at the Elimination Chamber PPV, rumours have been running rampant stating, that WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita might come back for a tag team match against the Boss N' Hug Connection at WrestleMania 35.

Although judging by the current storyline, we might get a triple threat tag team match at WrestleMania, featuring the champions taking on Nia-Tamina and Beth Phoenix-Natalya, Trish and Lita could still come back.

WWE is doing everything in their power to turn this event into the biggest PPV of all time. They could add Trish and Lita into the match, making it a Fatal Four Way match for the Women's tag team titles.

#4 The Undertaker

The Phenom needs to address the crowd at Mania one last time

There's little hope left that The Undertaker will wrestle at the show of shows ever again. He isn't slated to appear at the event as of now, but there's no telling what might happen at the last moment.

If The Undertaker is never coming back to the ring again, WrestleMania 35 could be the perfect stage for him to come back and address the crowd one last time, stating that he's riding off into the sunset, never to return again. Additionally, the Phenom could be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

