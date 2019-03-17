×
WrestleMania 35: 3 shocking ways Triple H vs Batista could end

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.94K   //    17 Mar 2019, 12:20 IST

Will Ric be a factor in this match?
Will Ric be a factor in this match?

Last year, the WWE Universe saw the much-awaited reunion of one of the most dominant faction in WWE history, Evolution. Tensions began building up almost immediately, as Batista irked Triple H after mentioning that The Game has never beaten The Animal.


3 weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Batista made a shocking return to WWE, by attacking a helpless Ric Flair in his room. Apparently, Batista did this in order to gain Triple H's attention. This past week on Raw, Triple H finally agreed to a match at the grandest stage of them all and went on to make it a No Holds Barred match.

Also read: 5 WrestleMania matches Vince McMahon changed at the last minute


With the announcement of this grudge match, the Mania card has become a lot more intriguing. With Batista wanting to end Triple H's career at WrestleMania, this is one encounter fans wouldn't want to miss for anything in the world.

Let's take a look at three possible ways Triple H vs Batista could end.

#3 Ric Flair betrays Triple H

Will Flair do this to The Game?
Will Flair do this to The Game?

We never saw Batista attack Ric Flair. The only thing that we saw that night on Raw was Batista entering Ric's room and dragging him out in a dazed state.

What if this whole scenario is a charade, set up by Batista and Ric Flair to give him what he wants from Triple H. Flair was the one who stopped the two Superstars from engaging in a fight at the SmackDown 1000 reunion. There's a slight possibility that Batista managed to convince The Nature Boy to come on his side.


As Triple H is about to hit the Pedigree on The Animal, out comes Ric Flair from nowhere, and low blows him, as the crowd gasps in astonishment. The entire plan is explained on Raw the next night, leading to a rematch where Triple H finally gets a win against Batista.


Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
