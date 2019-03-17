WrestleMania 35: 3 shocking ways Triple H vs Batista could end

Will Ric be a factor in this match?

Last year, the WWE Universe saw the much-awaited reunion of one of the most dominant faction in WWE history, Evolution. Tensions began building up almost immediately, as Batista irked Triple H after mentioning that The Game has never beaten The Animal.

3 weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Batista made a shocking return to WWE, by attacking a helpless Ric Flair in his room. Apparently, Batista did this in order to gain Triple H's attention. This past week on Raw, Triple H finally agreed to a match at the grandest stage of them all and went on to make it a No Holds Barred match.

With the announcement of this grudge match, the Mania card has become a lot more intriguing. With Batista wanting to end Triple H's career at WrestleMania, this is one encounter fans wouldn't want to miss for anything in the world.

Let's take a look at three possible ways Triple H vs Batista could end.

#3 Ric Flair betrays Triple H

Will Flair do this to The Game?

We never saw Batista attack Ric Flair. The only thing that we saw that night on Raw was Batista entering Ric's room and dragging him out in a dazed state.

What if this whole scenario is a charade, set up by Batista and Ric Flair to give him what he wants from Triple H. Flair was the one who stopped the two Superstars from engaging in a fight at the SmackDown 1000 reunion. There's a slight possibility that Batista managed to convince The Nature Boy to come on his side.

As Triple H is about to hit the Pedigree on The Animal, out comes Ric Flair from nowhere, and low blows him, as the crowd gasps in astonishment. The entire plan is explained on Raw the next night, leading to a rematch where Triple H finally gets a win against Batista.

