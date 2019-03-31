×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Chris Jericho says Vince McMahon called his WrestleMania match the worst in history

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.56K   //    31 Mar 2019, 08:57 IST

Jericho shared some amusing info about his WrestleMania 33 match
Jericho shared some amusing info about his WrestleMania 33 match

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes.

Jericho stated that Vince McMahon called his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens. the worst match in WrestleMania history.

In case you didn't know. . .

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had a heated rivalry in 2017, after a disastrous breakup which saw Owens betraying his best friend Jericho and attacking him.

The "Festival of Friendship" went on to become one of the greatest segments of all time and the two collided at WrestleMania 33.


Kevin Owens won the match at WrestleMania, winning the United States Title in the process.

Jericho is currently under a contract with AEW and it seems to have strained his relationship with WWE.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Inside The Ropes, Jericho talked in depth on how Vince McMahon felt about the match and what was Vince's advice to Owens after the bout.

Advertisement
And then the match happens and it was good, but it seemed a little bit missing. The problem with us was we were on after Shane and AJ, which was funny because the year before, me and AJ were on after the ladder match, and I wish I was further because the AJ match was good. But once again, the people were so into it at first and I thought... I thought that the match was good. I was very surprised when I saw KO after and he's like, Vince said it was one of the worst matches in WrestleMania history, and I said WHAT?

Because he wanted Kevin to be this type of heel, and Kevin was doing a lot of stuff off the top rope, and I think Vince had a hard-on for him at the time. Vince never said anything to me about the match, ever. Kevin was sad, and Vince told him to lose weight and this is terrible and you don't know anything, I have been through it. Vince once told me I was green as grass.

What's next?

Jericho is all set to kick start a new career over at AEW, with the first show emanating from the MGM Grand on May 25th.

Did you like Jericho vs Owens at WrestleMania 33?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Chris Jericho Vince McMahon WrestleMania Rewind
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE History: When Vince McMahon and Kofi Kingston got into a real fight
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 5 bookings Vince McMahon changed at the last minute
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest WrestleMania storylines in WWE History
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho picks the best wrestler of all time, reveals original WrestleMania 19 opponent
RELATED STORY
5 ways Vince McMahon can get involved in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 biggest upsets at WrestleMania history
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was embarrassed on live TV
RELATED STORY
Top 3 amazing WrestleMania sets in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals why he was disappointed at main-eventing WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania: 35 iconic images from the show's history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us