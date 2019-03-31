WWE News: Chris Jericho says Vince McMahon called his WrestleMania match the worst in history

Jericho shared some amusing info about his WrestleMania 33 match

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes.

Jericho stated that Vince McMahon called his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens. the worst match in WrestleMania history.

In case you didn't know. . .

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had a heated rivalry in 2017, after a disastrous breakup which saw Owens betraying his best friend Jericho and attacking him.

The "Festival of Friendship" went on to become one of the greatest segments of all time and the two collided at WrestleMania 33.

Kevin Owens won the match at WrestleMania, winning the United States Title in the process.

Jericho is currently under a contract with AEW and it seems to have strained his relationship with WWE.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Inside The Ropes, Jericho talked in depth on how Vince McMahon felt about the match and what was Vince's advice to Owens after the bout.

And then the match happens and it was good, but it seemed a little bit missing. The problem with us was we were on after Shane and AJ, which was funny because the year before, me and AJ were on after the ladder match, and I wish I was further because the AJ match was good. But once again, the people were so into it at first and I thought... I thought that the match was good. I was very surprised when I saw KO after and he's like, Vince said it was one of the worst matches in WrestleMania history, and I said WHAT?

Because he wanted Kevin to be this type of heel, and Kevin was doing a lot of stuff off the top rope, and I think Vince had a hard-on for him at the time. Vince never said anything to me about the match, ever. Kevin was sad, and Vince told him to lose weight and this is terrible and you don't know anything, I have been through it. Vince once told me I was green as grass.

What's next?

Jericho is all set to kick start a new career over at AEW, with the first show emanating from the MGM Grand on May 25th.

