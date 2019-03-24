5 matches that could possibly steal the spotlight at WrestleMania 35

Will Seth slay The Beast?

The Show of Shows is almost on the horizon, as WWE is firing on all cylinders to build up the main events for WrestleMania.

According to Forbes, WWE might be planning to make this WrestleMania, the biggest event of all time. The rumor that's been making the rounds, states that the show could consist of a whopping total of 17 matches!

It's clear that WWE is focusing on quantity here, with the event bound to last for around 8 hours, counting the pre-show. In spite of this fact, there's a high possibility that we are going to witness some incredible in-ring action at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

Let's take a look at 5 WrestleMania matches that are strong contenders for being show stealers.

#5 AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Orton and Styles are capable of having a classic

Although these two have battled before, this match is worthy of being placed on a WrestleMania card. The rivalry kicked off a few weeks ago when Randy Orton interrupted AJ Styles's interview on SmackDown. The two delivered one of the best promos in recent memory on last week's SmackDown, with Orton bringing up AJ's indie days, and the Phenomenal One hitting back by stating that Orton would never have made it in the Indies.

AJ Styles is regarded by many as being the best wrestler in the world. Orton, although not on the level of Styles, is capable of blowing the roof off with his performances.

Orton has had classic matches in the past against the likes of The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. AJ has traveled around the world, becoming the top star in promotions like NJPW and TNA. The two wrestlers are set to wow the 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium.

