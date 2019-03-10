10 Superstars who need to switch brands after WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.88K // 10 Mar 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Superstars in dire need of a switch

The show of shows is almost upon us, and the WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath to witness all the action unfold at Metlife Stadium. One major gripe the fans are having this year with the build-up is the lack of a strong undercard.

Even though the main events are set in stone, most of the card is still up in the air. A genuine reason for this could be the lack of a proper buildup for certain Superstars, namely Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre.

WWE usually hosts the Superstar Shakeup almost immediately after WrestleMania, and there's no reason to believe that this year is going to be an exception. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who need to move to Raw and 5 Superstars who need to come to the blue brand.

Superstars who need to move to Raw

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura has been ruined almost beyond repair

The King of the Strong Style has had an absolutely terrible year on the blue show ever since he was called up from NXT. The win at the Royal Rumble last year seemed to be the beginning of a mega push for Nakamura, but he ended up losing to AJ Styles at Mania, and it all went downhill from there.

Nakamura has traveled the world and has had legendary matches with the likes of Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles in NJPW. His NXT run was nothing short of excellent, but like many others, he turned into an afterthought on the main roster.

Advertisement

It's time for WWE to give him a brand new start and try to give the fans some much needed fresh rivalries pitting Nakamura with the red brand's superstars.

#4 The Usos

The Usos have been feuding with the same two teams

There's no other way around it. The SmackDown Tag Team scene has been the same since an eternity, with the trio of The New Day, Sheamus-Cesaro and The Usos fighting since months on TV and PPVs.

The Usos couldn't take it anymore and rumors began circulating that they were trying to get released from WWE. This resulted in a surprise victory at Elimination Chamber for the tag titles. After finishing off Shane and Miz at Fastlane, they'll go back to battling their same old rivals. They need to be moved ASAP to Monday nights in exchange for another team.

1 / 9 NEXT

Advertisement