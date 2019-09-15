WWE Clash of Champions: 5 Possible finishes for Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston

Will the Apex Predator strike back?

Throughout history, countless WWE Superstars have dedicated their heart and soul to narrate iconic storylines. While some manage to get the crowd’s attention, the others were buried deep in our memory.

However, we rarely see WWE rivalries that unfold over a decade. Visiting the old chapters and unfolding a rivalry that was scripted in a fading ink brought Randy Orton face to face with WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

It was revealed that Kofi Kingston was set for a push ten years ago. However, a botched spot in his match against Randy Orton at Madison Square Garden in 2009 irked The Viper. If the backstage rumors are to believe, it was Orton who curbed Kofi’s push back then.

Ten years later, Kofi defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. He was riding high on his new found success, taking on one opponent after another before he bumped into The Viper.

Orton believes that it was him who was responsible behind the Kofimania. He is now adamant to prove that Kofi does not deserve the title. Will Kofi prove him wrong and put an end to this decade-old feud?

Here are the five possible finishes for the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton at Clash of Champions.

#5 Kofi retains the WWE Championship

Who's stupid now?

Kofi Kingston has proved time and again that he is worthy of holding the prestigious title. Despite several obstacles laid on his path, Kofi kept fighting relentlessly. After all, it takes a lot to get the entire WWE Universe to cheer for you against one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Now that he is set to take on one of his oldest rivals in WWE, Kofi would not like to settle for anything but a victory tonight. He clearly remembers everything that happened to him a decade ago and would want to prove Orton wrong, once and for all.

On last week’s SmackDown Live, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston recreated the iconic spot from the MSG match in 2009. Randy Orton stood amidst the crowd and called out Kofi for being an undeserving champion. Following that, Kofi put the Apex Predator through the table in a similar fashion as he did ten years ago.

If Kofi goes on to win the match against Orton, it will put this feud to rest with him earning a veteran’s interest.

