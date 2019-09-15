WWE Clash of Champions: 5 titles that will change hands and 5 that won't

Shruti Sadbhav

What's in store at Clash of Champions 2019?

WWE pay-per-view Clash of Champions is set to witness each title being put to test. There are few storylines which will meet its final fate on Sunday night while others will continue to fuel intense intense rivalries. Amidst historic moments, new feuds will be born.

A total of 11 Championships will be on the line. Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston will fight to end their decade-old rivalry. The Viper is adamant that he was responsible behind Kofi’s success and that the one-third of New Day is undeserving of his recent Championship run. Well, the WWE Champion will look to prove otherwise when he steps inside the squared circle.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will fight together as a team for the RAW TAG Team Championship before they lock horns for the Universal Title.

Sasha Banks returned and took the Women’s division by storm. She will be facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title. On the other hand, her best friend and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will look to defend her title against Charlotte Flair in the latter’s hometown.

The only non-championship match on the card is Roman Reigns vs Rowan. The ‘Big Dog’ and Rowan will face off in a no disqualification match.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the titles which will change hands and the ones which won’t.

Honourable mention: Will change hands - 24/7 Championship

What will R-Truth do next to retain his title?

This isn’t really a surprise is it? Well we know that the 24/7 Championship will change hands at Clash of Champions but the real question is how many times?

At RAW Reunion 2019 we saw nine different champions. It all started with Drake Maverick who did manage to win back his title one more time before losing it to R-Truth who was the ninth Champion of the night.

Could we see something similar? Maybe this time there won’t be that many WWE Legends involved but we could certainly hope to witness the title change hands thrice.

Do you think R-Truth will walk out with his title once again?

#10 Will change hands – WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Where is 205 Live headed?

Ever since his return to the ring three months ago, Drew Gulak has been exceptionally good. He is more aggressive and has dominated most of his encounters against other 205 Live Superstars.

He is set to defend his title against Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado in a triple-threat match. Although Gulak has been brilliant in his title reign, it is possible that we see a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion walk out of the arena tonight.

Make no mistake, this match will be filled with fast-paced action. We hope that there are several spots in the match that will keep us at the edge of our seats. After all, the Purple Brand never fails to deliver during pay-per-views.

With recent talks about 205 Live moving more towards NXT, we might see Gulak challenging for other titles in the near future. Hence, it might be the perfect chance for WWE to put the spotlight on a new Cruiserweight champion.

