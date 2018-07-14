WWE/ROH/NJPW News: WWE comments on ROH running show at MSG

ROH and NJPW will arrive at The MSG in 2019

What's the story?

After what seemed like some controversy around Ring of Honor trying to run a show at Madison Square Garden, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor Wrestling this week announced a historic event for 2019 confirmed for Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden is no stranger to wrestling, but it's widely known as WWE's stomping ground. The show will be a Garden debut for both NJPW and ROH.

Well, WWE have now commented on the matter.

In case you didn't know…

After months of rumours about the possibility of a show in MSG for ROH, PWInsider recently spoke to COO Joe Koff who said his promotion would not be running a show at The MSG for the foreseeable future after MSG executives had made contact with WWE officials.

While speaking with PWInsider, Koff stated the following:

"We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I'm expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City."

However, just this week, the show was confirmed - MSG will host the G1 Supercard event between Ring of Honor and NJPW.

The heart of the matter

Well, the news of the G1 Supercard taking place at MSG after WWE allegedly scuppered the deal came as a surprise to everyone, but now WWE have spoken out on the matter.

In a statement to the New York Post this week, WWE said, “MSG is, of course, free to work with ROH [Ring of Honor] however they want.”

Well, it seems like things have, at least, been cleared up as Joe Koff also told the New York Post that the All In event changed things for ROH and, after running 6,000 seat venues, Madison Square Garden was the next logical step.

Koff also spoke about how the deal ended up back on.

“[MSG] did what they had to do as a business and I guess, all of a sudden, there was a phone call and we were able to work it out. That’s probably their story to tell because they made the call and said, 'Let’s get on the phone and see if we can work this out.' They wanted us. They knew that we would be good promotion. I think they were just looking for a satisfactory outcome for all parties.”

What's next?

ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard show takes place 6th of April, 2019 at Madison Square Garden with tickets going on sale on August 8th for Honor Club members and to the general public two days later.

What do you think about Ring Of Honor and NJPW running a show at Madison Square Garden? Let us know in the comments.