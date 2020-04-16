WWE confirm release of Rusev, 'The Bulgarian Brute' comments

The Bulgarian Brute is no longer contracted to WWE!

The former United States Champion commented immediately.

Rusev has officially been released by WWE

Rusev has left WWE today, as the company has revealed a monumental list of releases.

Rusev joins Kurt Angle, Gallows & Anderson, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Lio Rush, Drake Maverick, EC3, Eric Young, Aiden English, Primo & Epico, Mike Chioda, Mike and Maria Kanellis.

The Bulgarian Brute's departure from WWE had been long-rumored, and the former United States Champion would quickly respond to the situation, simply tweeting, "Thank you, all, Rusev out!"

Earlier today, WWE released a statement on their response to the coronavirus pandemic, stating the extent of the cuts they would be making and the savings involved.

"Management continues to believe the fundamentals of the company’s business remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and increasing value of live sports rights over the longer term."

WWE will report its first quarter 2020 results next Thursday - April 23 - after the close of the market and have stated that more details will be released then.

We will keep you updated with any more names released from WWE as and when they happen.