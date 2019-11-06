WWE confirms Alexa Bliss is injured; Reveals when she'll be back

Alexa Bliss

Today has been quite the news day for Alexa Bliss as this is the third article I'm writing up about The Goddess in almost as many hours. This latest installment you're currently reading validates the previous rumor reports of Bliss' injury status as WWE have released an official statement confirming Bliss is indeed injured.

WWE confirm Alexa Bliss is injured

This is the official statement from WWE in full,

Alexa Bliss recently sustained an undisclosed injury, as first reported on WWE Backstage on Tuesday. However, the ailment is minor and she is expected to return to action soon.

“The Goddess” hasn’t competed since WWE Hell in a Cell when she and Nikki Cross lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss & Cross were traded to SmackDown last month after the WWE Draft.

When will Alexa Bliss be back?

As you can see WWE are expecting Bliss to get over her 'minor ailment' soon meaning that she'll be back in the ring in no time, they even headlined their statement on Twitter with 'Get ready to see The Goddess a lot more'.

Get ready to see The Goddess a lot more as @AlexaBliss_WWE is expected to return to action soon from minor injury. https://t.co/1KFLZTxYN3 — WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2019

News broke of Alexa Bliss' injury before WWE announced it themselves

The official confirmation from WWE via WWE Backstage comes after PWInsider broke the news earlier on in the evening. This makes it hard to know whether or not they always planned to report on Bliss' injury as a way to make WWE Backstage feel like a real 'insider' show, or if they did it as a reaction to PWInsider reporting it.

What is wrong with Alexa Bliss?

PWInsider did elaborate slightly on what the 'minor ailment' could be in their original report,

PWInsider.com has been told by multiple sources that Bliss is dealing with a shoulder injury. Bliss has not been brought into WWE TV tapings the last few weeks due to the injury.

Bliss has also taken to Twitter to address people speculating that she should retire from wrestling given the number of injuries she's picked up this year and she had the following message for those people.

Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

Are you looking forward to seeing Alexa Bliss back in action soon?