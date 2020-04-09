WWE confirms the first challenger for Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship

The no. 1 contender was determined on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is not getting an instant rematch.

The post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE NXT kicked off with the six-way Ladder match to determine the no. 1 contender for Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Io Shirai engaged in the brutal battle to earn a shot at the coveted Women's Championship of the Black and Gold brand.

Although she wasn't involved in the match, Raquel Gonzalez made several attempts to turn the match in favor of Kai. The battle went back-and-forth and in the end, it was Io Shirai who successfully climbed up the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to win the match.

It is now confirmed, Charlotte Flair will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai.

Courtesy of winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Charlotte Flair earned the opportunity to fight for a championship of her choice at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Several instigations from Rhea Ripley eventually led to Flair challenging The Nightmare for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

As we all witnessed, The Queen forced Ripley to tap out at The Show of Shows and walked out of the event as the 2-time NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Now that she is back in the Black and Gold brand, Io Shirai will be challenging her for the gold and it remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair can retain against The Joshi Judas.