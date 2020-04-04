WWE confirms two more matches for WrestleMania 36

Two singles matches have been added to the ever-growing card!

One match will feature Superstars from RAW and one featuring SmackDown talent.

WWE have confirmed two more matches for this weekend's WrestleMania. Two singles matches are set to place on the respective kickoff shows, one featuring RAW Superstars and the other SmackDown Superstars.

Drew Gulak will take on Cesaro in a singles match, while Natalya will take on Liv Morgan. There's no official confirmation as to which match will take place on which night, or whether both matches will take place on the same night.

Drew Gulak taking on Cesaro is a match which would seem like a natural culmination of weeks of a storyline, alongside the WrestleMania Intercontinental Championship Match where Daniel Bryan will challenge current champion Sami Zayn. Gulak and Bryan have been feuding with Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in recent weeks after Bryan asked Gulak to mentor him.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan takes on Natalya. Both women were involved in the Elimination Chamber Match earlier in the year in which Shayna Baszler would dominate and stamp her ticket to a WrestleMania showdown with Becky Lynch.

WrestleMania 36 is The Only WrestleMania Too Big For Just One Night. You can watch on April 4 AND April 5 from midnight on the WWE Network, which costs £9.99 a month and includes a library of WWE content on-demand or get a free 30-day trial.